OSU women's basketball: Beavers welcome new faces

Rueck said Brown was immediately ready to play as a freshman and has worked hard to improve even during her rehabilitation.

“I think she is the best defensive post player that I’ve coached from Day 1. I think she was the most prepared, the most natural defender. Her angles, things that I usually spend a couple years teaching, she already had them. To defend without fouling, to rebound out of position, just her natural instincts, we really missed that on the defensive end of the floor,” Rueck said.

Offensively, Rueck said Brown is comfortable playing both the center and power forward positions and he thinks she can even develop and slide over to the small forward position in the future.

Rueck acknowledged that the squad lost its leader with the graduation of Goodman. He said she did an outstanding job last year under difficult circumstances.

“Everybody saw what Aleah did last year. She carried us in so many ways. She was our toughness, she was heart and soul, she was the coach on the floor. She just stepped right into it and it was beautiful to watch,” Rueck said.

While others might find it concerning that this leadership has to be replaced, Rueck said watching new leadership develop is one of the most rewarding parts of coaching.