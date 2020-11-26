OSU women's basketball: Beavers will have new look in 2020-21

“We lost some big personalities on the court, as well as off the court but I think we’re filling those roles,” Goodman said. “We know it's not going to be individuals stepping up, but more about the team coming together to fill those (holes).”

One of the players who will help out will be Ellie Mack, the Patriot League’s player of the year last season after averaging 15 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. Those numbers are similar to the production Pivec had last season (14.8 ppg, 9.3 rpg and 4.3 apg).

The Beavers may have a height advantage this season with seven player listed over 6-foot-3 with two more at 6-1. However, Andrea Aquino, a 6-9 redshirt sophomore post, has yet to be cleared in her time at Oregon State, and 6-6 sophomore post Kennedy Brown is rehabbing from ACL surgery in March and there is no timetable for her return this season.

Still, the Beavers return Jones, a 6-3 sophomore who started every game last season and is on the Naismith Award watch list and welcome the services of 6-9 redshirt freshman Jelena Mitrovic, who missed last season with an injury.

Throw in Corosdale and Mack, both listed at 6-3, and Washington State grad transfer Jovana Subasic (6-4) and the Beavers have plenty of height in the front court.