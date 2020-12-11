OSU women's basketball: Beavers will watch film, grow from loss to Utah

A shortened offseason program due to the coronavirus pandemic and a shortened preseason mean the Beavers have been implementing as much as possible as quickly as they can.

“I mean, it's like, how much can this team take with new things,” Rueck said. “It's the balance that we're trying to walk, and that fine line we're trying to walk as coaches is you can't overload them with information. But at the same time you've got to have such a high baseline of information to compete in this conference that it takes a while.”

Typically some of the miscues or deficiencies in Tuesday’s loss may not have been as costly against a team not in the Pac-12, arguably the deepest and strongest in the country.

By the time the Beavers end this calendar year, they will have played five conference games. Usually, they don’t start the Pac-12 slate until the final weekend of the year.

“I mean five Pac-12 games in December, when we agreed to 22 games that's what I saw,” Rueck said. “I'm like, oh my gosh … there's a reason we have 11 preseason games typically.