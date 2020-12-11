OSU women's basketball: Beavers will watch film, grow from loss to Utah

There is nothing good about losing, and that was evident Tuesday night following No. 15 Oregon State’s 85-79 Pac-12 women's basketball loss to Utah on its home court.
The Beavers had won 12 straight over Utah but on this night, try as they did, they couldn’t find an answer to slowing down the Utes.
Still, even with 20 turnovers and giving up 19 offensive rebounds, the Beavers (3-1, 1-1) were in the game until the closing seconds.
It was far from a perfect performance for the Beavers, and that’s OK.
“I mean you don't want to lose but it's December,” senior point guard Aleah Goodman said. “We don't really want to be playing our best basketball right now. So yeah, we’ve got a lot of growing to do.
“Sometimes you have growing pains (and) we kind of went through that tonight, but looking back we're going to have some great film to watch, we're going to work through some things and figure it out.”
Watching film is an important part of the growth process, especially for a team that is incorporating five new players. Throw in playing just two nonconference games that came about at the drop of a hat and it’s been a whirlwind first couple weeks to the season.
“I think every game film is good,” coach Scott Rueck said. “That's what we've been waiting for. We’re seeing different things for the first time. Every team so far has given us a slightly different look and we're growing as fast as we can.”
A shortened offseason program due to the coronavirus pandemic and a shortened preseason mean the Beavers have been implementing as much as possible as quickly as they can.
“I mean, it's like, how much can this team take with new things,” Rueck said. “It's the balance that we're trying to walk, and that fine line we're trying to walk as coaches is you can't overload them with information. But at the same time you've got to have such a high baseline of information to compete in this conference that it takes a while.”
Typically some of the miscues or deficiencies in Tuesday’s loss may not have been as costly against a team not in the Pac-12, arguably the deepest and strongest in the country.
By the time the Beavers end this calendar year, they will have played five conference games. Usually, they don’t start the Pac-12 slate until the final weekend of the year.
“I mean five Pac-12 games in December, when we agreed to 22 games that's what I saw,” Rueck said. “I'm like, oh my gosh … there's a reason we have 11 preseason games typically.
“And so it's really taxing on the staff, on the team, because the intensity of the Pac-12 is incredible. We knew that would be a challenge. So yeah, every team is going to be growing a ton just like you saw Utah grow over the last two days. They had a rough experience the other night at Oregon but they regrouped and learned a lot from it, and we saw that tonight.”
The Beavers will need to grow quickly this week as the next test will be one of the biggest of the season with No. 8 Oregon coming to town Sunday.
The Ducks may have lost the likes of Sabrina Ionescu, Satou Sabally and Ruthy Hebard, but they have reloaded and are averaging 92 points per game while giving up a shade under 50 on their way to a 4-0 start.
Oregon defeated Utah 85-43 on Sunday and has won a national-best 23 straight games.
“I've been impressed watching them. We've watched their games because we've played the same teams and so they're playing very well,” Rueck said. “They've got a lot of talent. They're very good. And so we'll grow a lot from this game, we’ll prepare well and we're excited for the challenge on Sunday.”
Goodman, who has scored 44 points in the first two conference games, says the Beavers will put the Utah loss behind them and be ready to go come Sunday.
“I love this game, it's a war every year,” she said. “I think it's one of the best rivalry games in all women's basketball, especially these last few years. ... But I'm super excited. We're going to have some great practices leading up to it and we'll be ready.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!