OSU women's basketball: Cardinal dominate the final 15 minutes to run away from Beavers

For the better part of 25 minutes, the Oregon State women’s basketball team went toe-to-toe with the No. 5 team in the country.
But a third-quarter dry spell was the beginning of the end against a deep and talented Stanford team.
The Cardinal had five players score in double figures and dominated the final 15 minutes to leave Gill Coliseum with an 83-58 Pac-12 win.
The Beavers (6-6, 4-6) trailed 52-48 at the midpoint of the third quarter but managed only 10 points the rest of the way.
“I think for a large part of this game we showed who we are and what we're capable of, just weren't able to finish it for whatever reason, and give them a lot of credit for that,” coach Scott Rueck said. “But for three quarters this was a heck of a game and then they obviously finished well.”
The Beavers scored the first two points of the fourth to get within 60-54. But the Cardinal — mostly thanks to Haley Jones — went on a 17-0 run to take control.
Part of it was Stanford, and part of it was not playing a game for nearly two weeks after the Beavers were forced to go on a pause for the second time this season.
The Beavers appeared to "lose their legs" a bit in the second half which likely played a major role in their 6-for-26 shooting in the second half after shooting 50% in the first half.
“That's what it looked like to me,” Rueck said. “I mean, when you see the shooting percentages in the first half and then go to the second … They may have made some adjustments defensively but I thought for the most part, not practicing, not getting to play against your scout team, not getting to play last weekend, those things take a toll at some level and chip away at you.”
Sophomore post Taylor Jones, who had 13 points and 15 rebounds as the main option in the post, agreed.
“We were with them and I think that it was a winnable game but unfortunately, due to the situations, our legs did come out from under us,” she said. “But I'm proud of what we did. I think we prepared well and I think we did good.”
Jones, the Cardinal’s super sophomore who had her season cut short last season with an injury she suffered inside Gill, had 13 of her game-high 17 points in the final period.
Kianna Williams scored 16 points, had eight assists and six rebounds for the Cardinal (18-2, 15-2) while Alyssa Jerome had 14 off the bench, Cameron Brink 13 and Hannah Jump 11 off the bench.
Stanford was 33 for 70 overall from the field but hit 13 of 27 3-pointers including seven (of 10) from Jerome and Jump.
“(With) veteran guards that ball moves so quickly and so that that's what makes them who they are,” Rueck said. “If you blink, they're gonna make you pay for that. And so they keep it up the whole time, they stay engaged the whole time. It doesn't matter what the scoreboard says, they just play. And it was a really impressive performance from them that way. They're very good, very good.”
The Beavers had three players in double figures. In addition to Taylor Jones, freshman Sasha Goforth led the way with 16 and senior Aleah Goodman added 12.
Oregon State made just 3 of 14 shots from the field in the third and a nearly four-minute scoreless stretch allowed the Cardinal to go on an 11-0 run for a 12-point lead.
After Savannah Samuel's drive got OSU within 49-48 with 5:41 to play, the Cardinal got two 3s from Jerome and five points from Anna Wilson to break the game open.
OSU ended the dry spell with a Goodman 3, and Taylor Jones’ free throw got the Beavers within 60-52 heading to the fourth.
A Goodman basket cut the deficit to 60-54 but Haley Jones took over and the Cardinal pulled away for the lopsided win.
Stanford opened up a nine-point lead at the midpoint of the second quarter but back-to-back 3s by Samuel and Goodman, and a turnaround jumped in the paint by Taylor Jones got the Beavers within 37-36.
The Cardinal got a 3 from Jerome to regain order but a bucket inside from Jones and an elbow jumper from Goodman tied the game at 40-all.
Jerome countered with a 3 to give the Cardinal the 43-40 lead at the break.
The Beavers outshot the Cardinal in the first half, sinking 16 of 32 shots, including 6 of 14 from deep. Stanford made 17 of 35 shots and was 9 for 16 from beyond the arc to hold the slight edge at the break.
“I mean Kianna was ready to play, knocks the two threes down, Cameron hits one, Jerome comes in hits two in the first half and then Jump comes in and hits her two,” Rueck said. “It's raining from everywhere.”
The Cardinal had four players with eight or more points in the first half, led by Williams’ 10. Brink had nine and Jerome and Jump each had eight off the bench.
Taylor Jones had 12 for the Beavers while Goforth had eight and Goodman and Talia von Oelhoffen each added seven.
Stanford bolted to an 11-4 lead but a 10-0 run, capped by a Goforth 3, gave the Beavers a 14-11 lead. The Beavers led 16-15 before Jump scored the final eight for the Cardinal to put Stanford up 23-18 at the quarter.