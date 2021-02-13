OSU women's basketball: Cardinal dominate the final 15 minutes to run away from Beavers

“That's what it looked like to me,” Rueck said. “I mean, when you see the shooting percentages in the first half and then go to the second … They may have made some adjustments defensively but I thought for the most part, not practicing, not getting to play against your scout team, not getting to play last weekend, those things take a toll at some level and chip away at you.”

Sophomore post Taylor Jones, who had 13 points and 15 rebounds as the main option in the post, agreed.

“We were with them and I think that it was a winnable game but unfortunately, due to the situations, our legs did come out from under us,” she said. “But I'm proud of what we did. I think we prepared well and I think we did good.”

Jones, the Cardinal’s super sophomore who had her season cut short last season with an injury she suffered inside Gill, had 13 of her game-high 17 points in the final period.

Kianna Williams scored 16 points, had eight assists and six rebounds for the Cardinal (18-2, 15-2) while Alyssa Jerome had 14 off the bench, Cameron Brink 13 and Hannah Jump 11 off the bench.

Stanford was 33 for 70 overall from the field but hit 13 of 27 3-pointers including seven (of 10) from Jerome and Jump.