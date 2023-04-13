The Oregon State women's basketball team has added transfer Sela Heide to its roster for the upcoming season.

Heide, a 6-foot-7 center from North Bend, Washington, comes to Oregon State as a graduate transfer from California, and has two years of eligibility remaining. She will provide badly needed depth in the frontcourt for the Beavers who had just two forwards on the roster prior to the announcement.

The move brings Heide into the basketball family alongside both of her parents. Both her father, Jason Heide, and her mother, Sissel (Pierce) Heide, played basketball at Oregon State.

“Oregon State always has, and still does feel like home,” Heide said. “Coach (Scott) Rueck and the rest of the staff have done an excellent job creating a family culture full of individuals who want to be great and have winning mentalities. I have grown up a part of Beaver Nation and cannot wait to get to Corvallis. Go Beavs!”

Rueck said Heide is a good fit for the program both on and off the court.

“The Heide family knows all about what it means to be a Beaver, and we are excited that Sela chose to come home to join our family and pursue her master’s degree,” Rueck said. “From a basketball perspective, Sela is impactful around the basket on both ends of the floor and has a beautiful touch in an emerging perimeter game. In addition to her on-floor attributes, she is of the highest character, a great teammate and a perfect fit with our culture and community.”

Heide averaged 1.1 blocks per game over her three years in Berkeley. She played in 22 games over three seasons for the Golden Bears, missing time due to an injury as a sophomore.

Heide most recently posted 1.8 points per game on 60 percent shooting from the floor as a junior. She scored a career-high eight points to go with two blocks and three rebounds in a win over CSUN.

In her freshman season, Heide averaged 3.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game. She was the No. 89 player in the country coming out of Mount Si High School in 2020 according to espnW. As a senior, she averaged 16.8 points, 11.4 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game.

Heide is the third addition to the Oregon State program for 2023-24, joining freshmen guards Donovyn Hunter and Kennedie Shuler. Oregon State now has 11 players on the roster.