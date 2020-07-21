OSU women's basketball: Class of 2022 guard Blacklock commits to Beavers

Oregon State’s women’s basketball program received a verbal commitment from Adlee Blacklock out of Texas for the 2022 class, she announced on Twitter on Tuesday.
Blacklock has helped lead her high school team, Trinity Christian (Lubbock), to two state titles in her two seasons and reportedly chose the Beavers over the likes of Baylor, Kansas, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Tech Tech:
“I would like to start off by thanking God for giving me the opportunity to continue to chase my dreams and play the sport I love,” she wrote on Twitter in announcing her commitment. “Next, I would like to thank my family for being my biggest fans... and to my teammates for being some of my best friends! Thank you Coach Josh Bailey, Coach Robert Cortez, Coach Paige Buchanan and Coach Nick Catherman for helping me develop into the player that I am today. Thank you to Coach Bryan Bennett and Breeze who believed in me and simply gave me the green light to shoot. I would also like to thank my trainers Matt Corkery and Rustin Klafka for pushing me to be better mentally and physically everyday. Finally, I would like to thank all of the college coaches that took the time to recruit me. I am excited to announce that I have committed to Oregon State University! Huge thank you to Coach Rueck and his staff, I am excited to be (a part) of something special! #GoBeavs”
According to MaxPreps, she averaged 23.2 points and 7.9 points per game last season.
A junior this coming season, Blacklock is not listed on ESPN’s top 60 but has the potential to improve her stock and onto that list.
She is the first known commitment for the 2022 class; the Beavers have received verbal commitments for the 2021 class from five-star wing Talia Von Oelhoffen and five-star guard Greta Kampschroeder.
Von Oelhoffen is rated No. 10 overall by ESPN and Kampschroeder No. 12.
