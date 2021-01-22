OSU women's basketball: 'Courageous" von Oelhoffen joins program early

Taylor Jones and Taya Corosdale both used the word courageous when describing new teammate Talia von Oelhoffen.
And both are looking forward to playing with her this season, if the opportunity arises.
Von Oelhoffen’s arrival at Oregon State came about six months earlier than expected as she decided to graduate early and start her college basketball career now, since she wasn't going to be able to have a senior season at Chiawana High in Pasco, Washington.
Coach Scott Rueck credited her high school, Oregon State and the compliance office for making it happen. Oh, and von Oelhoffen, too.
“I mean there were a lot of things that she had to do, and Talia did an amazing job," Rueck said. "She had a ton of work over a two-week period of time to where most people were like I don't think she's going be able to get all this done. But she did, she proved that she really wanted it. And so it's just one of those kind of perfect storm, and find the best in this situation and take advantage of the opportunity that it created."
Regardless of if she plays in a game this season, Von Oelhoffen won't lose any eligibility per the NCAA's decision not to count this season because of the uncertainty that comes with the ongoing pandemic.
The 5-foot-11 five-star guard has been on campus a few days and will get a chance to learn the offensive and defensive systems as soon as she is cleared.
“She's been around the team a lot and she just seems super sweet, super kind and I have to give her a lot of credit,” Corosdale, a redshirt junior, said. “She's so courageous for coming right now during this time, such a weird time, and just being so willing to be here and get ready to learn and work right away. I'm really excited to play with her.”
Jones, a sophomore, actually played with von Oelhoffen several years ago on the Adidas tour that took both of them, along with current Beaver Kennedy Brown, to Italy for eight days.
“We got to play a few games together and I really liked her then and so I'm excited to play with her now,” Jones said. “I think it's very like courageous and brave of her to come here in the middle of the season. I mean it's hard for a freshman anyways to come up early, like early in the summer, but coming … probably seven or eight months before you're supposed to, be right in the middle of season, that's very nerve-wracking and I don't know if I would ever be able to do that because that's scary. So I'm proud of her for that and I'm really excited to play with her. She's an amazing player.”
It’s too early to make any predictions on when or if von Oelhoffen will be ready to play in a game this season, but Rueck believes picking up the system won’t take her long.
“One of the strengths of her game is her IQ and just her maturity on the floor and decision making,” he said. “… It's going to be fascinating to see how quickly she can pick things up. And the team has been awesome in welcoming her and it's nice to have her in the gym for sure.”
Rueck, however, won’t put her on the court until he feels she is sufficiently prepared for the rigors of the Pac-12.
“You want to make sure that that she's prepared for the intensity physically,” he said. “… She'll have an opportunity to practice and earn time and earn minutes from Day 1 and so I think there's a great opportunity for her to come in and earn time immediately.”
If she is able to make the adjustment and can contribute, her ball-handling skills and decision-making would be a big help for a team that has been searching for a second point guard to help senior Aleah Goodman after Destiny Slocum transferred in the summer.
“She’s got a point guard mind, she's a coach on the floor, very similar to Aleah,” Rueck said. “… I don't think you can ever have too many point guard minds on the court and so that's what I'm alluding to with picking things up quickly. I think that will be the case and our conversation so far (have) just been fun because she has such good questions."
Added Jones: “From what I've seen, she's very aggressive and she's seems very smart, like a good, smart point guard, and whenever we’ve (been able) to do a little bit of stuff with her, she was throwing really, really good passes and her shot looked really natural and good so I'm excited to see her practice more with us.”
Even still, the overall transition probably won’t be easy. When discussing the possibility of enrolling early, Rueck felt confident that von Oelhoffen would be fine with the on-court part of her decision. But he wanted to make the personal life side was also addressed.
“You know my only apprehension was just her well-being, you know in a dorm, away from home and just the different type of life we're all living right now of isolation,” he said. “That's my only concern. As far as fitting in with the team, fitting in with our program, practicing with us, those types of things — zero concerns. She's a perfect fit here at Oregon State so I was just worried about being away from home, starting classes a week and a half late and the academic load that that is and the stress that that puts on you.”
No matter the situation, von Oelhoffen won't be facing it alone.
“We all have her back," Corosdale said. "Everybody's here for her and she's in good hands here and we're all just going to love on her and help her learn and work as quick as we can. I'm really excited she's here.”