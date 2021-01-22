OSU women's basketball: 'Courageous" von Oelhoffen joins program early

“She's been around the team a lot and she just seems super sweet, super kind and I have to give her a lot of credit,” Corosdale, a redshirt junior, said. “She's so courageous for coming right now during this time, such a weird time, and just being so willing to be here and get ready to learn and work right away. I'm really excited to play with her.”

Jones, a sophomore, actually played with von Oelhoffen several years ago on the Adidas tour that took both of them, along with current Beaver Kennedy Brown, to Italy for eight days.

“We got to play a few games together and I really liked her then and so I'm excited to play with her now,” Jones said. “I think it's very like courageous and brave of her to come here in the middle of the season. I mean it's hard for a freshman anyways to come up early, like early in the summer, but coming … probably seven or eight months before you're supposed to, be right in the middle of season, that's very nerve-wracking and I don't know if I would ever be able to do that because that's scary. So I'm proud of her for that and I'm really excited to play with her. She's an amazing player.”

It’s too early to make any predictions on when or if von Oelhoffen will be ready to play in a game this season, but Rueck believes picking up the system won’t take her long.