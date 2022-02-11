OSU women's basketball: Ducks pull away for 74-66 win at Gill Coliseum

Oregon State held a slim lead entering the fourth quarter of its rivalry game against Oregon Friday night at Gill Coliseum.

But the 24th-ranked Ducks pulled away down the stretch for a 74-66 victory in the Pac-12 Conference women's basketball game.

Oregon (17-7, 8-3 Pac-12) will host Oregon State (11-9, 4-6) in a return game at 1 p.m. Sunday in Eugene.

"It was a good battle. I was really proud of the team for battling back in the third quarter the way they did, got a lead," Oregon State coach Scott Rueck said. "Give credit to Oregon for finishing us off in the fourth quarter. I thought they did some really good things defensively."

The Beavers trailed 30-25 at halftime. Midway through the quarter, Oregon State forward Taya Corosdale made a breakaway layup on an assist by Talia von Oelhoffen. Oregon State coach Scott Rueck thought Corosdale was fouled on the play, but when he made his case he was hit with a technical foul.

Rueck said after the game he felt it was a dangerous foul in transition that should have been called.

Oregon's Te-Hina Paopao hit both technical free throws. The Ducks then got back-to-back 3-pointers from Sydney Parrish and Paopao to stretch their lead to 14 points, 48-34.

With Oregon threatening to put the game out of reach, Oregon State responded with its best run of the game. The Beavers outscored the Ducks 18-3 over the last 3 minutes of the third quarter to take a 52-51 lead. Corosdale scored the last seven points of the quarter, including a 3-pointer that gave Oregon State the lead.

Corosdale had 15 points, 12 rebounds and five assists for the Beavers. Ellie Mack had a team-high 19 points. Von Oelhoffen was held scoreless in the first half, but finished with 12 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists.

Paopao led Oregon with 22 points and Nyara Sabally had 16 points and 12 rebounds.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.