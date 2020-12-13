OSU women's basketball: Ducks shoot lights out from deep, run past Beavers

Scott Reuck has built his Oregon State women’s basketball program around defense.
The Beavers are typically at or near the top of the national rankings in defensive field goal percentage year in and year out.
So the trend of opponents scoring early and often from beyond the 3-point line so far this season has been a bad one.
And it continued again on Sunday night against a team that doesn’t need much help to put points on the board.
Oregon’s Taylor Mikesell and Te-Hina PaoPao combined to hit 9 of 13 3-point attempts and scored 21 and 22 points, respectively, as the No. 8 Ducks jumped out early and cruised to a 79-59 Pac-12 win over the No. 15 Beavers in Gill Coliseum.
“I mean it's atypical of our program, I can tell you that, so it's hard to take a little bit,” Rueck said after the Beavers’ most lopsided loss in the series since 2010, the year before Rueck took over. “But it's on me to fix it. And so I've got to figure that out and do a better job of prioritizing the three-point line for us defensively.”
It’s the fourth time in five games the Beavers (3-2, 1-2) have allowed an opponent to make 10 or more 3s in a game.
Montana Western began the season by hitting 11 for 35 3s in the opener. San Francisco followed by making 15 of 33 attempts and Utah was 10 for 27 in its upset win last Tuesday.
Only Colorado struggled to get going from deep, finishing 3 for 20 in the Beavers’ 17-point win.
“That's clearly just been a massive weakness in what we're doing,” Rueck said. “We're letting great shooters shoot open shots and you guys have watched us enough to know that defense is the end of the floor where that has never really been too much of a weakness.
"And so that's my No. 1 thing to go back and figure out how can we do a better job shutting that down. You hit the nail on the head and it's a problem at the moment.”
Senior Aleah Goodman said part of the issue so far this season is the Beavers haven’t made the opposition uncomfortable. She said defending the 3-point line will be something to key on moving forward, but it would help if they were able to put more pressure on teams by scoring.
Support Local Journalism
“We haven't really applied scoreboard pressure at all,” she said. “We haven't really been able to jump out, get ahead, which that's tough as a shooter if you're knowing that you have to hit the shot, obviously, because your team's down, and that's something that we didn't apply. So they were pretty relaxed, they were getting stops and then obviously that makes it pretty easy on the shooter.”
Taylor Jones led the Beavers with 14 points while Jelena Mitrovic added 11 off the bench and freshman Savannah Samuel notched double figures for the first time in her career with 10 points.
Mikesell, a transfer from Maryland, entered the game making 13 of 22 3s and was 4 for 6 in the first quarter as she single-handedly outscored the Beavers in the opening quarter. Her 3 in the closing seconds put the Ducks up 21-11.
“We came out mentally prepared and my teammates were finding me,” Mikesell said. “They were going in, so I was going to keep shooting.”
The Beavers stayed close as Jones got going a little, but a 13-2 blitz over the last 150 seconds gave Oregon a 45-24 lead.
PaoPao had two 3s and Mikesell another for a 9-0 run that made it 41-22. PaoPao ended the half with a steal and bucket and the Beavers were down 45-24.
“Give them credit for that,” Rueck said. “I'm going to have to go back and watch it just to see what exactly happened through that stretch. Certainly you want momentum going into the half. … You’ve got to maintain contact in the first half, and I thought we weathered some things for a while, and that stretch was just a bit too much for us.”
Oregon finished the first half 18 for 39 from the field overall and 9 for 18 from deep. Oregon State was only 9 for 30 overall and 2 for 8 from 3. The Beavers finished the game making only 3 of 19 from long range.
“That first half we came out defensively, offensively, on the boards, we did a lot of really, really good things,” Oregon coach Kelly Graves said. “It helps when we make 50% of our three-point shots. I thought that really set the tone early.”
The Ducks were never threatened in the second half and led by as many as 29 in the third quarter.
Oregon State has now lost two in a row and head out on the road to take on Washington State at noon on Saturday. Oregon (5-0, 3-0) has now won a nation’s best 24 games, including 21 straight in conference play and 12 in a row on the road in the Pac-12. The Ducks are at Washington on Saturday.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!