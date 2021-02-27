OSU women's basketball: Ducks to face different Beavers team this time around

Aleah Goodman remembers when coach Scott Rueck pulled her and Taya Corosdale to the side before the season started and told them there was likely going to be a schedule change with the Beavers’ rivalry games with Oregon this pandemic-influenced season.
Since the 2012-13 season, the schools located less than an hour away had played back-to-back women’s basketball games on the same weekend — one game in Corvallis and the other in Eugene.
But this season, thanks to a change that saw each Pac-12 team scheduled to play opponents twice for 22 conference games — four more than the typical 18 — the teams would meet once early in the season and again to close out the regular season.
Goodman’s initial reaction?
“I don't really know how I feel about it,” Goodman recalled on Wednesday when discussing this Sunday’s regular-season finale at No. 14 Oregon. “I kind of like the quick turnaround. But then at the same time having this long stretch, one kind of opening our season and the other one ending it, is kind of cool as well.”
During Rueck’s first two seasons as the Beavers’ coach, this is how it was. The teams played four weeks apart. Then it was back-to-back on the same weekend for the next eight seasons.
“I have been here long enough to remember when it was just one game per week, kind of like the men do it, and that's what I think everybody would prefer,” Rueck said. “I really liked that because the build just from our fan base, the hype that would go into the rivalry game, was always so fun. And to get to do that twice in a year, that was fun.
"It was also nice just to catch your breath in the middle of the Pac-12 season and just have a one-game week. I thought that was good.”
Of course, playing the same opponent back-to-back had its unique challenges for the coaches as far as preparing their teams for the weekend doubleheader.
“The interesting thing is, when you play the same team on the same weekend the prep still is only for one team, just like it is now,” Rueck said. “So the prep isn't really that different, it's just a couple days longer this week.
"We just don't have that quick turnaround where it's a chess match. How are we going to adjust in really 12 hours between the end of that game and practice the next day, which for a coach that was weird but also kind of fun to try to scheme and make adjustments that you thought can be more effective in the next game and kind of try to guess what they're gonna do differently. That whole thing as a competitor was interestingly fun.”
Oregon won the first meeting, 79-59, way back on Dec. 15 inside Gill Coliseum. The Beavers fell behind early and then gave up a late run at the end of the first half to trail 45-24 at intermission.
It’s been one of the rare times that the Beavers haven’t started well. And while giving up big runs was an issue earlier in the season, the Beavers have made slowing those runs a focal point, especially on the defensive end, as of late.
“We've kind of talked about stretches on the defensive end where we can only allow the other team to score twice in a row would be ideal,” Goodman said. “And then that's a priority and a stop on the third time down. So I think that's been a focus of ours. Obviously, just defense overall has been a big focus of ours but like it is important and it's a priority to come out kind of ready so we aren't getting jumped on like we did the first time.”
Both teams are different from that first meeting. The addition of freshman Talia von Oelhoffen has helped the Beavers rebound from a five-game losing streak with a five-out-of-six stretch that includes last Sunday’s win at then-No. 8 UCLA. The Beavers are now on the cusp of a seventh straight NCAA tournament bid. A win Sunday would go a long way to making that a reality.
“I would say our program, especially, is a completely different team than the first time we faced Oregon so I'm really excited just for that because we are such a different team,” Goodman said, noting von Oelhoffen’s addition might be the biggest.
“Overall I would just say everyone has grown, not only an individual but as a team as well. Just the growth and the strides we have taken since the first time, it will be kind of a cool comparison because we were so fresh and new the first time we played them and then now we've obviously had the entire Pac 12 season. We're kind of finally getting into a little bit of a rhythm, we've been able to have come some consecutive games which has been really nice.”