OSU women's basketball: Emphasis on rebounding has changed season for Beavers

Competing on the glass has never really been an issue for the Oregon State women’s basketball program under coach Scott Rueck.

The Beavers typically win the rebounding battle each night and that has helped Oregon State year in and year out be among the top defensive teams in the Pac-12 and the country.

So maybe Rueck took that particular aspect of the game a bit for granted at the start of the season. He admitted as much Sunday evening following the Beavers’ 83-59 victory over Florida State in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

“If you want to win you know you have to box out, and looking back on the year I thought initially I probably didn't emphasize it to the point that I needed to with the youth on our team and inexperience together and it was clearly a weakness,” Rueck said.

In fact, Rueck blamed a couple of December losses to the Beavers’ inability to win that battle and keep teams off the offensive glass in key moments.

The No. 8-seeded Beavers had no problem winning that battle on Sunday as they outrebounded the No. 9-seeded Seminoles 43-26, and limited Florida State to just six offensive rebounds.