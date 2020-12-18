OSU women's basketball: Freshman Samuel showing potential

Sasha Goforth was the big-name freshman to join the Oregon State women’s basketball program this season — for good reason — but don’t sleep on fellow freshman Savannah Samuel.
The 6-foot-1 guard from Woodstock, Georgia, has shown flashes in her limited minutes through the first five games that she, too, will be someone to look to make an impact now and in the future.
“She’s going to be huge for us,” senior guard Aleah Goodman said last Sunday. “I mean, you guys are witnessing what we're seeing every day in practice, just the presence she brings, just attacking the basket hard. She has a great shot, it hasn’t fallen a lot for her, but I mean that will come with just getting more confident, relaxing a little bit more.
“But she's been awesome. She's going to play a huge role for us, especially on the defensive end. She's very athletic so she's going to be huge for us I mean, and she was big for us (Sunday).”
Samuel played a career-high 23 minutes against Oregon on Sunday, scoring 10 points and grabbing four rebounds while also blocking three shots.
For the season, Samuel is averaging five points and two rebounds in 14.6 minutes per game.
“She's gifted defensively, she attacks the rim just beautifully, she competes for rebounds,” coach Scott Rueck said. “I can't remember the third, but two were just beautiful, blocking a three, blocking a pull-up jumper. And so she's a game-changer that way, and then she's getting more and more comfortable in our system.
“So the ceiling’s really high for Savannah and it was neat to see her get the time (Sunday) just to develop into that. So, all of our new people, they're learning what it takes in the Pac-12, and I think she's right on pace for being a first-year player.”
Gaining experience
Typically Rueck has more than 10 games to mix and match combinations and get ready to open Pac-12 play. That’s not the case during this time of COVID-19.
So after a 13-2 blitz in the final 150 seconds of the first half put the Beavers behind the 8-ball against Oregon last Sunday — they trailed 45-24 — Rueck didn’t necessarily wave the white flag or concede anything to the Ducks, but he was able to see what the bench players could do with some extended time.
Samuel played 17 of the 20 second-half minutes while Noelle Mannen played 14, Jovanna Subasic 12 and Jelena Mitrovic 9. Samuel played six in the first half, Subasic 2 and Mitrovic 7 while Mannen did not play.
“I was happy for them, and happy for all of us because this team has the depth and versatility to it,” he said. “The Pac-12 doesn't always allow you to grow, and that's the disappointing part of this season for us. We haven't been dominant enough defensively to get some of our bench players the time that they would typically be receiving through the month of November, December.
“… Unfortunately, being behind like we were, we were able to try different things and I thought they really showed everyone what they’re capable of and really were able to grow.”
Hitting the road
Oregon State has played its first five games at home this season but that changes as the Beavers will head to Washington to take on Washington State on Saturday and Washington on Monday.
After games against the L.A. schools Jan. 1 and Jan. 3, the Beavers are at the Bay Area and Arizona schools.
As Goodman said, road games are always a challenge, and still will be despite not having fans in the stands.
“It looks a little different because you obviously don't have that visiting crowd or anything, but I'm excited to get on the road with our team, first road games so it'll be fun,” Goodman said. I think we'll definitely get closer, we'll grow a lot, I mean we'll have to grow so I know we're going to have a great week of practice and then we'll hit the Washingtons.”
Cougars undefeated
The Cougars had to wait to play after dealing with COVID-19 issues but have started with a bang.
Washington State upset rival Washington in Seattle before routing Idaho this past Sunday.
The Cougars received big performances from freshman Charlisse Leger-Walker, who poured in 49 points in the two games, and earned the Pac-12’s freshman of the week honor.
The 49 points are the most for any WSU player in their first two games.
Oregon State has win the last 13 meetings with the Cougars, with its last loss coming at home, 51-49, on Feb. 15, 2013.
