OSU women's basketball: Freshman Samuel showing potential

Sasha Goforth was the big-name freshman to join the Oregon State women’s basketball program this season — for good reason — but don’t sleep on fellow freshman Savannah Samuel.

The 6-foot-1 guard from Woodstock, Georgia, has shown flashes in her limited minutes through the first five games that she, too, will be someone to look to make an impact now and in the future.

“She’s going to be huge for us,” senior guard Aleah Goodman said last Sunday. “I mean, you guys are witnessing what we're seeing every day in practice, just the presence she brings, just attacking the basket hard. She has a great shot, it hasn’t fallen a lot for her, but I mean that will come with just getting more confident, relaxing a little bit more.

“But she's been awesome. She's going to play a huge role for us, especially on the defensive end. She's very athletic so she's going to be huge for us I mean, and she was big for us (Sunday).”

Samuel played a career-high 23 minutes against Oregon on Sunday, scoring 10 points and grabbing four rebounds while also blocking three shots.

For the season, Samuel is averaging five points and two rebounds in 14.6 minutes per game.