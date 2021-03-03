OSU women's basketball: Freshmen deliver as Beavers fend off Bears

Cal also had four players in double figures with McIntosh leading the way with 14. Evelien Lutje Schipholt and Ugonne Onyiah each added 13 while Dalayah Daniels chipped in 10.

The Golden Bears never stopped coming and cut the deficit to 58-54 on an Onyiah bucket in the paint with 5:01 left.

But the Beavers went to Jones out of a timeout and she delivered a three-point play to go up 61-54. The lead was 63-57 when Goforth took and made her first 3-pointer to all but seal the win.

“We survived it, defended well enough, got the stops that we needed down the stretch, and then made some big shots,” Rueck said. “I thought Taylor's and-one in the fourth quarter was big, Sasha's three was probably the basket that finished this game today. But it was a gritty win at 11 a.m. first round of the Pac-12 tournament so we're pleased with that.”

Added Jones: "Scott, or someone called a timeout, I don't know which team it was, but he kind of told us like we need to get stops on defense and we need to finish our shots and that's what we did. We knew what we needed to do in crunch time and we executed and I think that that just shows the growth in this team and what we've done in the last few weeks."