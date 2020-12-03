OSU women's basketball: Goforth heats up as Beavers fend off Dons

Backcourt mate Aleah Goodman could understand how frustrating it must have been for the USF players having to guard Goforth.

“I've had to guard it a few days in practice, it's tough,” Goodman said. “Sasha's done great, she's a great option for us. She can get to the basket, gets to the free-throw line plenty of times, and then obviously shoots the ball extremely well. So having her next to me and being able to play with her has been a lot of fun."

It wasn't just on offense that Goforth made an impact. In the closing minutes, the Beavers were up just six when she poked the ball away for a steal that led to two free throws that pretty much sealed the win.

“Tipped a lot of basketballs, created a lot of chaos for them at the other end and then just defensively got better and better as she's getting used to this level,” Rueck said. “And so that was a great performance for us today and for those of us who get to be in the gym with her every day no surprise.”

While it may not have been a surprise, it was a welcomed performance when the Beavers needed it most.