OSU women's basketball: Goforth heats up as Beavers fend off Dons

Oregon State was clinging to a three-point lead over San Francisco early in the fourth quarter Thursday afternoon when Sasha Goforth hit a free throw.
It seemed innocent enough at the time, but it ignited a spark in the freshman guard.
Including that free throw, Goforth scored 11 straight points for the Beavers and all of a sudden the lead hit double figures.
Turns out that was just what No. 17 Oregon State needed to finally take control for good.
Goforth scored a career-high 24 points and Taylor Jones added 19 points and 12 rebounds as the Beavers survived a barrage of 3-pointers with an 89-80 women's basketball victory over USF at Gill Coliseum.
“She can score from the perimeter, she can take it to the rim,” coach Scott Rueck said of his freshman guard. “We knew that we had an advantage in her matchup just because of her speed and athleticism, and I thought she really put a lot of pressure on them all day long on both ends of the floor."
After the free throw, Goforth drove the lane for a score, then hit a 3-pointer, made another driving shot and capped the run with another 3.
“I wasn't really aware but it was kind of just a whole team thing,” Goforth said of the personal spurt. “We were all supposed to be aggressive and I noticed that my speed was a little bit ahead of the girl guarding me so I just kind of took advantage of it. And then my teammates put me in great positions for the two threes.”
Backcourt mate Aleah Goodman could understand how frustrating it must have been for the USF players having to guard Goforth.
“I've had to guard it a few days in practice, it's tough,” Goodman said. “Sasha's done great, she's a great option for us. She can get to the basket, gets to the free-throw line plenty of times, and then obviously shoots the ball extremely well. So having her next to me and being able to play with her has been a lot of fun."
It wasn't just on offense that Goforth made an impact. In the closing minutes, the Beavers were up just six when she poked the ball away for a steal that led to two free throws that pretty much sealed the win.
“Tipped a lot of basketballs, created a lot of chaos for them at the other end and then just defensively got better and better as she's getting used to this level,” Rueck said. “And so that was a great performance for us today and for those of us who get to be in the gym with her every day no surprise.”
While it may not have been a surprise, it was a welcomed performance when the Beavers needed it most.
That’s because the Dons kept the pressure on all game long by torching the nets from long range. Despite the Beavers game-planning to limit their opportunities, the Dons were 15 for 33 from beyond the 3-point line.
“It was definitely the game plan to take away the 3-point line,” Goodman said. “It might not have looked like that at times but we knew they were a great shooting team, they’re tough to guard.”
Ioanna Krimili was 7 for 10 from deep and led the Dons (0-2) with 27 points. Julia Nielacna was 7 for 15 from the field and finished with 18 points and Marta Galic added 12 points.
Goodman added 14 points and six assists for the Beavers, while Jasmine Simmons chipped in 10 points and eight rebounds off the bench.
Down eight at the half, the Beavers once again started fast in the third — they outscored Montana Western 30-9 in the same quarter last Saturday — and used a 13-2 run to take a 48-45 lead on a drive by Ellie Mack.
The lead reached 59-50 before the Dons scored seven straight to stay within striking distance as the Beavers led 63-60 with 10 minutes left.
The Beavers were 9 for 9 from the free-throw line in the quarter and hit 9 of 13 shots. After a blistering first half, the Dons cooled off and were just 6 for 19 but hit 3 of 8 3s.
Oregon State jumped out to an 8-0 lead but the Dons closed the quarter on a 14-3 run to take a 26-19 lead. USF shot 11 for 19 in the quarter while the Beavers were only 7 for 16.
The Beavers trailed by 10 early in the second before reeling off seven straight. But the Dons drained three straight 3s to build a 12-point lead at 38-26 with 6:03 left in the half.
OSU clamped down defensively and allowed just five points the rest of the half but could only cut the deficit to 43-35. The Beavers left several points at the free-throw line in the first half, making just 6 of 16 attempts.
The Dons shot a sensational 9 for 18 from beyond the arc in the first half and were 16 for 34 overall while outrebounding the Beavers 24-20. OSU was a dismal 13 for 33 from the field and only 3 for 11 from 3.
