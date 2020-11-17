OSU women's basketball: Goodman, Jones make Naismith Trophy watch list

Oregon State senior guard Aleah Goodman and sophomore post Taylor Jones are two of 50 players to be named to the 2021 Women’s Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy Watch List, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced Tuesday morning.
Goodman has played in 97 games over her first three seasons, making 21 starts. She brings an 8.6 points-per-game average into the season and is a career .426 3-point shooter, having made 193 of 453 attempts.
Goodman averaged 10.7 points per game as a sophomore, when she was named the Pac-12 Conferences first sixth player of the year.
Jones had a standout freshman season, starting all 32 games and averaging 12.3 points and 7.3 rebounds a game in just over 23 minutes a game. She made the Pac-12’s all-freshman team and received honorable mention on the all-conference team. She led the Pac-12 with 60 blocks.
Jones has also been named to the Katrina McClain Award watch list for the top power forward.
The Pac-12 has nine players on the list: OSU's Goodman and Jones; Stanford guards Kianna Williams, Lexie Hull, Haley Jones; Arizona guard Aari McDonald and forward Cate Reese; UCLA forward Michaela Onyenwere; and USC forward Alissa Pili, the freshman of the year last season.
Former Oregon State point guard Destiny Slocum, now at Arkansas, also made the watch list.
The Pac-12, SEC and Big 12 each had nine players on the list, while the ACC had seven and Big Ten six. Connecticut has the most players on the list with four.
The list will be whittled down to 30 in early February and is open to players who did not make the initial list of 50. Ten semifinalists will be announced on March 2, 2021 and the four finalists will be named March 19. The winner will be revealed on April 3.
