OSU women's basketball: Goodman says it was 'just my time' to leave Oregon State

Years down the road, when Aleah Goodman wants to be nostalgic and reminisce about her four-year journey at Oregon State as a member of the women’s basketball program, she will have many mostly fond memories.
Who could forget a run to the Elite Eight her freshman season, or being a win away from potentially being ranked No. 1 in the country in her junior campaign?
What about the 22-point performance off the bench against Oregon her sophomore season, when she helped seal the win by forcing Ducks star Sabrina Ionescu into a travel in the closing seconds with the Beavers up three?
She can also look back and take pride in how her leadership during her senior year helped the Beavers stay the course through a difficult, pandemic-challenged season to make a run into the NCAA tournament when all seemed lost after eight games — which tuned out to be 40% of the season.
And then there was the difficult day when Goodman and the world learned of the shocking death of Kobe Bryant — a player she and so many looked up to for a variety of reasons — just before a game against Oregon in February 2020.
There were big wins and tough losses, but when she harkens back to her experience, there are two moments that will bring the most joy.
And neither has anything to do with what the Beavers accomplished on the court.
The first is a memory most often associated with road trips: the simple pleasure of breaking bread at various restaurants with her teammates. The conversations they had and memories they made capture the joy that comes from building meaningful relationships with her many teammates over the years.
That was also one of the things the Beavers, and so many other teams, missed out on this past season.
"That's something that I think my heart aches the most for this team last year is we missed out on that a lot because restaurants were closed, obviously," Goodman said on Tuesday, taking some time to reflect on her four years in the program.
“But that's something that I will always remember is just those times. I can think back to lunch or dinner with my freshman-year team and just goofy things that we were doing. We were probably the loudest, most obnoxious people in the restaurant, but we were just having so much fun being together, hanging out, getting to know each other better.”
The other memory will be of those few minutes between weight training and practice when the team gathered in the locker room. In those 20 or so minutes, Goodman had the chance to see her teammates just being themselves.
Some would spend that time making TikTok videos while others would talk about random things as they took those extra moments to prepare for the next three or so hours of practice.
“Whether it was someone trying to sleep for a little bit longer before practice or just doing, I don't even know, just doing goofy stuff,” Goodman said. “But it was just one of those times that we were all together. That doesn't happen a lot. I mean, you would think that we're all together all the time, but usually there's one or two people missing or someone's doing something or someone's in class. But just that short time that all of us are just sitting in the locker room basically in a big circle is definitely a memory that I’ll always remember as well.”
Since the NCAA granted every Division I basketball player an extra year of eligibility because of the way the pandemic impacted every program, Goodman could have opted to return to the Beavers to get one more season of making those kinds of memories.
But once the Beavers’ season came to an end with a 59-42 loss to a South Carolina team that fell one point short of reaching the championship game, Goodman had seven days to decide what her future had in store.
It was certainly challenging.
She spent the next few days following that last game in deep conversation with her parents, especially her father, Kevin. No texting involved — phone calls were a must to make sure everyone was on the same page.
The one thing her parents constantly reminded their daughter was that whether she stayed at Oregon State for one last go-round or she chose to take the first step in pursuing a professional career on and off the basketball court, she really couldn’t go wrong.
“So that was something that I just constantly reminded myself and kind of brought peace throughout the whole situation was whatever I decide is going to be OK, and it will work out,” Goodman said.
After all of those conversations and plenty of prayer, Goodman decided it was time to take a leap of faith and break out of her comfort zone by forgoing her extra season and see what the next stage of her journey will look like. She announced her decision on social media on March 30.
The deciding factor?
“I think it came down to the fact that it was just my time,” Goodman said. “I think everyone kind of hits a point where they're ready to do something different and to move on and start their next chapter of their life, and that's what I really felt happened to me.
"I just hit a point where I needed to grow more as an individual, and in growing you kind of have to hit something that's uncomfortable. You have to be able to get out of your comfort zone, which has been really hard for me, obviously, born and raised in Oregon, going to Oregon State. This is all really comfortable, this is where my family is, my home is, but I just think I was just so ready to move out of that comfort zone and just start a new challenge. I'm just hoping that I'm able to continue to inspire and touch people in certain ways that I feel like I did here in Corvallis.”
It was by no means an easy decision. In particular, missing out on playing in front of her parents and family this past season, as well as the fans that would make Gill Coliseum a big homecourt advantage for the team, made it harder to say goodbye.
She will never, ever forget the love and support she received from the fan base during her four seasons.
“Obviously, I love Oregon State. This has become a second home to me; I have people I consider family here,” Goodman said. “So leaving Corvallis and Oregon State, just the community, it’s hard to kind of think about and it's hard to imagine. But it's a place that I'll always think of as home. I knew no matter what I decided I was going to have a support system here, and that's been the case. I've received an overwhelming amount of love from posting."
Maybe the hardest conversation throughout the entire process that Goodman had to have was telling her teammate, roommate and best friend, Taya Corosdale — although it was not a real big surprise to Corosdale when Goodman made it official.
Despite Goodman’s claims late in the season that she hadn’t started to think about whether she would return, that wasn’t 100% truthful. The two had plenty of talks during the season, Goodman admitted.
“She was like, 'OK, we need to talk about this,' and I was like, 'I don't want to talk about this, I'm not ready to talk about this,'” Goodman said. “But she's like, 'Well, we need to talk about it because you're not blindsiding me with this, it's not just going to happen.'"
Goodman said Corosdale was a good listener and allowed her to talk through each scenario, asked questions about each and then offered her advice. Corsdale constantly reminded Goodman she wanted what was best for her.
"She's like, 'I'm going to support you in whatever you decide to do,'" Goodman said. "Then there was peace in knowing that this friendship that we’ve built doesn't stop in college, and that we're always going to be there for each other. … There was peace knowing that just because I'm not physically at Oregon State, that doesn't mean we're not a part of each other's life. Because that's, that's forever.”
So what’s next for Goodman? First up is the WNBA draft on Thursday.
Goodman admits she doesn’t know what to expect. For what it's worth, ESPN’s Mechelle Voepel has Goodman going No. 34 overall to the Los Angeles Sparks in her most recent mock draft. That would mean joining former Beaver Sydney Wiese, who is set to enter her fifth season with Los Angeles.
“I knew that I wanted to enter my name in the draft just because I wanted to give myself the chance, and just why not,” Goodman said. “If I get drafted, if I don't get drafted and still have an opportunity to go to a training camp, I mean I'm going to make the most of it. I'm going to be ready for sure.
“But I don't have a lot of expectations going into it, I guess, just because I'm not sure ... what it's going to be like. And then I'll just kind of go from there. Obviously, I'm going to make the most of every opportunity, and if I do get a chance I think everyone knows that I'll be ready and I'll perform my best, for sure. But it will just be interesting to kind of see how it goes.”
If the WNBA doesn’t pan out, then Goodman is excited to continue playing overseas and look into beginning her coaching career.
“That's kind of where my heart really is,” Goodman said of coaching. “Obviously, I love playing basketball and competing and everything, but I definitely just love coaching and just love teaching the game. That's something that I really have a passion for. So I know that's something that I definitely want to get into if that's possible. I'll definitely start kind of reaching out to people just to get my name out.”
Goodman will always be indebted to the Oregon State coaching staff that she learned from during her four years. In addition to head coach Scott Rueck, assistants Jonas Chatterton, Brian Holsinger and Katie Faulkner have been by her side each year.
She credits them for not only helping her improve as a basketball player but for helping her become a better person.
“I've learned so much from them, whether it's on the court, off the court, coaching — I mean, being able to pick their brains, and they all bring something different,” Goodman said. “That experience has been amazing, and just being able to learn from every single one of them and being able to build my own relationship with each one of them. I think they're all people that are going to be in my life for a really long time because of those relationships that we've been able to build.”