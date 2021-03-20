OSU women's basketball: Goodman's growth and leadership help Beavers return to the NCAA tournament

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Rueck has been impressed with the ownership Goodman has taken in just about every aspect of the game. He praised her decision making and ability to go from the second option at best offensively in years past to the position of being the player everyone — teammates and the opposition — expect to make the play when needed.

“This year everybody's looking right at her, and there's really nowhere else to look,” Rueck said. “So to step into that and to do what she's done numbers wise with the efficiency that she's done it when she's the target pretty much every night for the other team’s defenses is unbelievable.”

It’s the leadership that Goodman pointed to as her biggest area of growth and the aspect of her game that she is most proud of this season.

“I feel like in the past I've let a lot of things kind of rattle me or like disturb me, not only on the court but off the court, just different things that are thrown at me,” Goodman said. “And I would say just kind of the way I've matured and just kind of handling things as we go. And I think that's something that's been really important this year, not letting anything really kind of get me off track, get me off focus.