OSU women's basketball: Holsinger named head coach at Montana

"I have learned and grown so much in my time here, and that has helped prepare me for this new opportunity. It is unique to have a staff together as long as we have had here, and Jonas (Chatterton) and Katie (Faulkner) are as good as it gets as coaches, but more importantly as friends. Eric (Ely), Kendall (Knotz), Jason (Liew), Trevor (Cramer), Ron (Callan) and all the other staff I have been privileged to work with over the years, I want to say thank for all you have done and what you mean to me. A special thanks to Scott Barnes, Marianne Vydra and Dan Bartholomae for the support and leadership you have shown to Beaver women’s basketball.

“To the past, present, and future amazing young women I have had the opportunity to be around, all of you are why I coach basketball. The impact you have had on me and my family is impossible to put into words and I hope that we had as much impact on your lives. Lastly to Beaver Nation: thank you — it is truly uncommon to find people that invest and put their hearts into a program and its student-athletes in the way I have witnessed here. This place will always hold a special place in my heart."

A Western Washington graduate, Holsinger has been a coach for more than 20 years, including eight years at Washington State, where he was promoted to associate head coach in 2014-15.