OSU women's basketball: Holsinger named head coach at Montana

Oregon State assistant women’s basketball coach Brian Holsinger is leaving to be the next head coach at the University of Montana.
“I am excited for Brian in this new opportunity,” Oregon State coach Scott Rueck. “I am grateful for all he has contributed to our program over the last five years at Oregon State. He brought great energy, positivity, expertise, community, and a warm sense of hospitality.
"Brian’s impact on our program always went above and beyond coaching in his care for the our students and their families, as he provided an outstanding compliment to the vision of our program and family atmosphere. Brian, Stacey, and the kids will be missed both personally and professionally and I wish them the very best.”
Holsinger joined the Beavers in the summer of 2016 and helped Oregon State make the postseason in four of his five seasons. There was no postseason due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
Oregon State went 118-38 with nine all-Pac-12 honorees in his five seasons.
“People always are the most important part of where you are at and that is what makes Oregon State so special,” Holsinger said. “There are so many people that I need to thank here at Oregon State. First Scott for giving me and my family the opportunity to be a part of one of the most successful and special programs in the country.
"I have learned and grown so much in my time here, and that has helped prepare me for this new opportunity. It is unique to have a staff together as long as we have had here, and Jonas (Chatterton) and Katie (Faulkner) are as good as it gets as coaches, but more importantly as friends. Eric (Ely), Kendall (Knotz), Jason (Liew), Trevor (Cramer), Ron (Callan) and all the other staff I have been privileged to work with over the years, I want to say thank for all you have done and what you mean to me. A special thanks to Scott Barnes, Marianne Vydra and Dan Bartholomae for the support and leadership you have shown to Beaver women’s basketball.
“To the past, present, and future amazing young women I have had the opportunity to be around, all of you are why I coach basketball. The impact you have had on me and my family is impossible to put into words and I hope that we had as much impact on your lives. Lastly to Beaver Nation: thank you — it is truly uncommon to find people that invest and put their hearts into a program and its student-athletes in the way I have witnessed here. This place will always hold a special place in my heart."
A Western Washington graduate, Holsinger has been a coach for more than 20 years, including eight years at Washington State, where he was promoted to associate head coach in 2014-15.
Holsinger helped guide Washington State to WNIT berths in 2013-14 and 2014-15. The 2014 appearance was WSU’s first trip to the postseason since 1991. He also helped the Cougars set the school record for blocks with 114 along with the sixth-most steals in in single-season history.
Prior to entering the Division I coaching ranks, Holsinger spent two years as the head coach of NAIA Montana Tech. During his tenure, Holsinger guided the Orediggers to the program’s first top-25 ranking. Holsinger also engineered the biggest turnaround in Montana Tech history, taking the team from thee wins in 2005-06 to 16 in 2006-07.
Before coaching at Montana Tech, Holsinger served as the head assistant coach at The Master’s College in Santa Clarita, California, from 1999-2005. During his tenure, the Mustangs posted a record of 132-58 and were a perennial top 10 nationally-ranked team. The squad also made four NAIA national tournament appearances.