OSU women's basketball: Inequity of weight room, other items, disappointing

A social media post Thursday by Stanford women’s basketball sports performance coach Ali Kershner displayed the inequity of weight room facilities between the men’s and women’s teams at their respective NCAA tournaments this week in Indianapolis and San Antonion, respectively.
The photo for the women’s teams showed a single stack of dumbbells and a yoga mat while the one for the men’s teams showed a large facility full of dumbbells, free weights and squat racks.
As expected, there was an outcry from many players, coaches and women's basketball supporters calling for the NCAA to rectify the situation.
Oregon State coach Scott Rueck, who met with the media on Zoom prior to the Beavers’ first-round game against Florida State on Sunday, was asked about his thought the discrepancy.
“Of course it's not okay,” he said. “It's not what anybody would want. You know those things should be absolutely equal.”
Rueck has been a coach or head coach of a women’s basketball team for 28 years and said in most situations over that time things have been equal. And when they weren’t he spoke out about it.
“So obviously there was a miss there somewhere. Where it is, I don't exactly know," he said. "But you'd think that people would look at what the men are receiving, what the women are receiving and make sure those things match at least. Obviously it's being addressed and it will be in the future for sure.
"But it's a regrettable error because of, you know, for every reason, and I know that the people that are responsible for those types of decisions and the foresight that it takes to plan in those ways certainly have regret and are doing everything they can to make it right. So it's tough.”
Oregon State senior Aleah Goodman said it’s disheartening to see the inequity, which also extend to the “swag bags” — gift bags for the players if you will — which included more items for the men’s players.
“It's upsetting,” Goodman said Friday. “But I know the people in the background are working really hard to improve it, make it better. Obviously that's something that we would never wish to happen and those comparisons coming out are disheartening, upsetting, like I said. But I know for sure they are working hard to make it better.”
The NCAA’s head of basketball, Dan Gavitt, addressed the issue Friday morning.
“When we don't meet the expectations of that support that's on me,” he said. “And for that I apologize to women's basketball student-athletes, to the coaches, to the women's basketball committee, for dropping the ball, frankly, on the weight room issue in San Antonio. We will get it fixed as soon as possible.
“But I also want to be sure to use this opportunity and situation to improve internally. To better communicate to better collaborate for the benefit of all basketball women and men.”