OSU women's basketball: Jones named to Katrina McClain Award watch list

Oregon State's Taylor Jones has been named to the preseason watch list for the Katrina McClain Award on Thursday.

Named after the two-time All-American and 1987 National Player of the Year, the annual award in its fourth year recognizes the top power forwards in women’s NCAA Division I college basketball. A national committee of top college basketball personnel determined the watch list of 20 candidates.

Jones, a sophomore who was named as one of ESPN’s top 10 freshmen last season, was a Pac-12 all-freshman selection in 2019-20, and was received all-Pac-12 honorable mention. She was a three-time conference freshman of the week, and was named USBWA national freshman of the week in January.

Jones set the school freshman record for blocks and was second in rebounds and sixth in scoring by a freshman. The Forney, Texas, native averaged 12.3 points and 7.3 rebounds per game last season, and finished second in the Pac-12 in field goal percentage at 58.3. Overall, she had 10 double-doubles and 21 double-figure scoring games.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0