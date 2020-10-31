OSU women's basketball: Jones ready to elevate game to next level

She put in work on an outdoor court until the middle of May before returning to Corvallis.

While finding a court to practice on was difficult at times, that didn’t mean it was a chance to slack off. Conditioning became the focus and Jones said her and teammate Jasmine Simmons spend nearly every day running stadiums.

That filled the void until courts began to open up and eventually the team was able to officially practice.

As different as the offseason workouts may have looked from years past, Jones said they were extremely beneficial for her and the team, particularly the focus on conditioning.

“I think that definitely helped a lot with speed and endurance,” Jones said. “That was definitely really, really good because coming into all the summer workouts that we were doing, we were in probably the best conditioning shape that we have been in a while."

Jones said she has added muscle, particularly in her arms, and that should help as she will be called upon once again to battle in the paint against likely some of the top teams in the country.

She has already seen the effects of the added strength in practice as she has had to go up against 6-9 redshirt freshman Jelena Mitrovic, who sat out last season with an injury.