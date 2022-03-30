OSU women's basketball: Kampschroeder announces plan to transfer

Oregon State freshman guard Greta Kampschroeder has announced that she is transferring. Kampschroeder posted the news on social media Wednesday afternoon.

“After careful consideration, I have decided that it’s in my best interest to move forward from Oregon State University and pursue my education and athletic career elsewhere,” Kampschroeder wrote.

A McDonald’s high school All-American out of Naperville, Illinois, Kampschroeder played in all 31 games this season, starting 25. She averaged 5.2 points and 2.5 rebounds per game in 21.5 minutes a game.

Kampschroeder played well from the start, moving into the starting lineup early in the year and making 19 of her 52 3-point attempts (37%) during nonconference play. She played especially well in the Maui tournament, averaging 14.5 points a game and being named the event’s Most Outstanding Player.

Her shooting tailed off during conference play as she averaged 3.8 points per game on 32% shooting, making 27% from beyond the arc.

Kampschroeder thanked Oregon State coach Scott Rueck and the coaching staff as well as her teammates and the fans.

“I also want to thank my teammates for being (by) my side both on and off the court. I feel lucky to call these girls some life long friends,” Kampschroeder stated.

Kampschroeder’s departure impacts the Beavers’ backcourt moving forward. Talia von Oelhoffen is the anchor of the group. Playing in her first full season, von Oelhoffen led the team in scoring at 13.7 points per game and was named to the all-Pac-12 team.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

The Beavers are expected to return redshirt sophomore Noelle Mannen and freshman AJ Marotte.

The team is losing guards Emily Codding and Tea Adams to eligibility. Both were key parts of the team’s rotation at point guard and that spot is an obvious candidate for the Beavers to seek reinforcements in the transfer portal.

Oregon State has signed a highly regarded recruiting class for the upcoming season that includes Adlee Blacklock, a 6-foot guard from Lubbock, Texas, and Lily Hansford, a 6-foot-2 guard from DePere, Wisconsin.

The Beavers’ two five-star recruits in this class both play in the frontcourt: Timea Gardiner, a 6-foot-3 forward, and Raegan Beers, a 6-foot-2 post.

Both Gardiner and Beers played Tuesday in the McDonald’s All-American Game. Gardiner, ESPN’s No. 6 rated player in the country, stood out for her smooth and varied offensive game.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.