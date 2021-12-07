OSU women's basketball: Kampschroeder brings versatility to Beavers' backcourt

Coaches normally make things as simple as possible for freshmen to ease the transition to a higher level of play.

That might include limiting their responsibilities, roles or playing time.

Greta Kampschroeder is in the opposite situation as a freshman on the Oregon State women’s basketball team. She moved into the starting lineup in her third game and is second on the team in minutes played.

Instead of limiting her responsibilities, coach Scott Rueck keeps adding more.

“Right now she’s playing three positions as a true freshman. I know her head is spinning. It’s got to spin a little bit, that’s a lot of stuff for somebody in their first year. But she’s capable,” Rueck said.

None of her individual statistics stand out in particular as she is averaging 7.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. Instead, it is her versatility and her ability to compete defensively as a true freshman.

Rueck said that during the recruiting process he asked Kampschroeder how she saw herself as a player.

“I kind of always like to hear their thoughts. ‘What position are you? Whatever you need. What kind of role do you play? Whatever the team needs,’” Rueck said. “That’s her first instinct. That’s the first thing that came out. There was not a hesitation.”

Playing multiple roles on the court comes naturally for Kampschroeder, a 6-foot guard from Naperville, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago. She was influenced by watching players who were tall enough to play center instead build their games around their skills on the perimeter.

“Growing up when I was younger, watching players like Elena Della Donne and Kevin Durant, who were these tall, lanky players that could handle the ball, that were playing guard,” Kampschroeder said. “When I was younger I was always the tallest player but I would play point guard.”

That versatility continued to develop as she grew into a high school player.

“In high school, I played one through five. There were times I was playing the four and there were times I was playing the one,” Kampschroeder said. “For me, it’s just, ‘Where am I needed? Where do I need to get the job done?’ And I’m happy to do it.”

Kampschroeder is starting in the backcourt with Talia von Oelhoffen, a fellow freshman. Von Oelhoffen is the starting point guard, but she is also a very gifted scorer. Playing the two together allows Rueck to shift the duo back and forth between the point guard and shooting guard roles.

Rueck said he doesn’t want to put additional pressure on Kampschroeder by comparing her to the outstanding guards in the program’s recent past, but he can’t help but see how Kampschroeder combines the skill sets of Kat Tudor and Mikayla Pivec.

“She really is kind of in the middle. She’s that catch and shoot player, but she makes all the hustle plays that you need. She’s a winner,” Rueck said.

Growing up so close to Chicago aided Kampschroeder’s development. Once she got older she started going into the city more often to play against the top players. As is standard, she joined a travel team at a young age and when she was older, she played for the Midwest Elite in the Nike Girls Elite Youth Basketball League (EYBL).

“They were running sets that college teams run. They did a great job in preparing their players for the college level,” Kampschroeder.

The program not only gave her access to top-level coaches, but it also provided her the opportunity to share the court with players who would go on to play Division I basketball all over the country. She has former teammates who are playing for UConn, Notre Dame, Boston College, Princeton, St. Louis, Middle Tennessee State and Wisconsin-Green Bay.

When it was time for her to make her decision, Kampschroeder considered multiple schools from the Big Ten because of their proximity. She also considered options in the Atlantic Coast Conference and the Southeastern Conference.

Her final choice came down to Iowa, Stanford and Oregon State.

“It was a tough process mentally thinking about what I want from a school. It was the biggest decision I’ve ever had to make. When I really thought about it, one of the biggest factors was who I wanted to surround myself with. Those are the people you’re going to be spending every day with for hours,” Kampschroeder said.

When she focused on that, the decision to attend Oregon State became clear.

“I created good relationships with the coaches. It’s a great, competitive environment,” Kampschroeder said.

Looking ahead to the rest of her freshman year, Kampschroeder said her goal is to continue to improve. As an example, she said that in high school she could usually get to the rim any time she wanted by using her athleticism. That isn’t working as well at this level as she encounters defenders who are much more athletic.

She still wants to be aggressive and get into the lane to make plays for herself and her teammates, but she must be more strategic in how she does that.

“This is a whole new experience for me, coming into college, having a coach like Scott who gets into detail, I mean just really into detail,” Kampschroeder said. “I’ve never played basketball at this level before and for me, being new, being a freshman, just taking in every little thing possible and continuing to learn and grow.”

