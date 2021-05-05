OSU women's basketball: Kampschroeder, von Oelhoffen headed to USA Basketball trials

Oregon State freshmen Greta Kampschroeder and Talia von Oelhoffen are headed to USA Basketball Team Trials for the 2021 U19 World Cup, the organization announced Wednesday.

The two are among a group of 27 players who accepted invites. Trials to select finalists for the 12-member team will be held May 14-16 at Metro State University in Denver.

Kampschroeder, who was named a McDonald's All-American and Naismith All-America honorable mention, is one of nine high school seniors invited to the trials. Kampschroeder is a five-star recruit and is the No. 8 recruit in the nation according to Blue Star Media. She is the Collegiate Girls Basketball Report's No. 3 shooting guard in the class. The guard is a three-time first-team all-state honoree in Illinois, and was a team captain her sophomore to senior seasons.

Kampschroeder finished her high school career with 1,735 points, and set the Naperville North High School record with 853 rebounds. She averaged 17.8 points and 10 rebounds per game her senior season.