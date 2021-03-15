OSU women's basketball: Long road leads back to NCAA tournament for Beavers

“In a year like this you’ve got to go off what your eyes see," Rueck said. "And that's what I said after our last game. Your eyes have to tell you, and you got to do the work and find the best teams and put them in the spots that they deserve. And so it wasn't up to us whether we played more than 18 games or not. We played all the games we possibly could. That made sense and. And so I have no idea.”

Added Goodman: “I mean, how this team is playing right now, I don't think I would have us as an eight seed but that's where we're at and so we're going to go with it. I came into this day kind of not really caring what seed we were at because I have full confidence in this team and I would take these guys over anyone.

“So I'm excited, I think gives us a chip, I think we've been playing with a chip on our shoulder these past few weeks, and so I think we just play with grit, play with toughness, play with that chip on our shoulder and we're ready to go.”

Beavers get verbal commit

Oregon State also got some big news on Sunday evening when Timea Gardiner announced on Twitter her verbal commitment to the program.

The 6-foot-2 forward from Freemont High in Plain City, Utah, is listed as the No. 4 overall player by ESPN and the No. 2 player at her position.