OSU women's basketball: Mack ready to challenge herself against some of the nation's best

She’s already seen how much more difficult the Pac-12 will be just from facing her teammates in practice. The major difference — the size she will see. That and the speed of the game.

The past seven or eight months have been quite a whirlwind for Mack, who graduated in May and then moved out to Corvallis in July. She’s had to adjust to new surroundings and a new team all while not knowing exactly when the team will play as no schedule has been released by the Pac-12.

“There’s been so much uncertainty. Even when I committed there was a period of time I had no idea if I was even going to come out … if we were even going to play, what’s the schedule going to look like, things like that,” Mack said. “So that part’s been weird but I think that everyone has just had this really good, positive attitude of just work hard every day, because you never know what's going to happen next and you just want to be as prepared as possible for our season.”

Whenever Mack is able to put on the jersey for the first time in an actual game, she knows it will be special.

“I can’t wait,” she said, noting she is tired of going up against her new teammates each day. “… And yeah, I'm just excited to get this all started.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.