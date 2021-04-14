OSU women's basketball: Mack returning for another season

Ellie Mack has decided to return to the Oregon State women’s basketball team for one more season.

Mack, a grad transfer from Bucknell who started all 20 games this past season for the Beavers, is taking advantage of the NCAA’s decision to allow all students an extra year of eligibility due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mack, a 6-foot-3 forward who can play a number of positions, averaged 6.8 points per games, shooting 40.5% (45 for 111) from the floor. She was 22 for 60 from beyond the 3-point line and pulled down 3.7 rebounds a game this past season.

She scored in double figures in five games, including a season-high 15 at Colorado.

