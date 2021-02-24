OSU women's basketball: Mack's contributions key to Beavers' success

When Ellie Mack decided to join the Oregon State women's basketball program as a grad transfer for this season, the Beavers expected the former Patriot League player of the year to be just that, even with a step up in competition in the Pac-12.
Mack, a 6-foot-3 forward, may not be putting up the same numbers she did at Bucknell last season when she was third in the league in scoring (15 points) and added 6.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game for the Bison, but she is making her presence known down the stretch.
And just in time as the Beavers are trying to play their way into the NCAA tournament.
Mack has started all 14 games and is averaging 7.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. She had what coach Scott Rueck said was “best week of her career here at Oregon State” last weekend when she had 20 points, eight rebounds and five assists in a road sweep of USC and then-No. 8 UCLA.
It just took some time, especially with two pauses for the better part of six combined weeks, for Mack to come into her own at Oregon State.
“We've talked about her previously how she's very respectful,” Rueck said. “I mean she's coming in as a fifth year understanding she's one of the new people even though she has all this experience. She's kind of deferred and kind of tried to find her way within our system and within our program.”
The biggest change, and maybe the most important for this team, was her defensive play this past weekend. The Beavers outrebounded both USC and UCLA and limited the Bruins to 27.6% shooting from the field.
“What she did on the boards was unbelievable, her effort was incredible,” Rueck said. “It was kind of like okay, I'm owning this now. I'm not the new kid anymore. This is my team and we are Oregon State and this is what we are going to do where she just imposed her will.
“Whether it was a drive to the rim against USC, getting to the free-throw line like she did six times in that game or making huge plays defensively and offensively against UCLA. She just makes us so much better when she's playing at that level and with that mindset.
“And so I felt like we saw the real Ellie Mack this weekend, which is just a great thing as we as we go forward.”
Senior point guard Aleah Goodman couldn’t agree more.
“I think everyone finally saw the Ellie Mack that we've been seeing this entire year,” she said. “Just to see her perform the way she did this last weekend was awesome. I'm just excited for her. She's been a key this whole season. I think there has been a little bit of doubt in her mind and so for her to finally kind of get rid of that and know she belongs on this team and in this conference has been awesome.”