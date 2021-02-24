OSU women's basketball: Mack's contributions key to Beavers' success

The biggest change, and maybe the most important for this team, was her defensive play this past weekend. The Beavers outrebounded both USC and UCLA and limited the Bruins to 27.6% shooting from the field.

“What she did on the boards was unbelievable, her effort was incredible,” Rueck said. “It was kind of like okay, I'm owning this now. I'm not the new kid anymore. This is my team and we are Oregon State and this is what we are going to do where she just imposed her will.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

“Whether it was a drive to the rim against USC, getting to the free-throw line like she did six times in that game or making huge plays defensively and offensively against UCLA. She just makes us so much better when she's playing at that level and with that mindset.

“And so I felt like we saw the real Ellie Mack this weekend, which is just a great thing as we as we go forward.”

Senior point guard Aleah Goodman couldn’t agree more.

“I think everyone finally saw the Ellie Mack that we've been seeing this entire year,” she said. “Just to see her perform the way she did this last weekend was awesome. I'm just excited for her. She's been a key this whole season. I think there has been a little bit of doubt in her mind and so for her to finally kind of get rid of that and know she belongs on this team and in this conference has been awesome.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.