OSU women's basketball: Maxwell helps power Utes to upset of No. 15 Beavers

While there are no moral victories, to turn the ball over so much and give up so many offensive rebounds and still be close is a positive in a game that ended in a loss.

“Just knowing through that we competed really well, we fought,” Goodman said. “For me it’s hard, I need to be better tonight for my team. So looking back, that’s tough for me. They need me to be better, they need me to be a better leader and I wasn’t that for them. That’s hard on myself but I’m really proud of everyone and how they fought tonight.”

Oregon State can't dwell too much in the loss as No. 8 Oregon comes to town on Sunday for the first of two games this season between the rivals. Unlike the previous eight seasons, the games won't be back to back this time.

Utah trailed by six with just over two minutes left in the second quarter but used a 16-0 run that spanned the second and third quarters to go up 43-33 with 7:37 left in the third.

The Beavers scored the first eight points and led 11-2 before Utah managed to battle back and tie the game at 20-all. The Beavers scored the final four points to take a 24-20 lead into the second.

Oregon State led by as many as six until the Utes were able to close on an 8-0 run to take a 35-33 lead thanks to a 3 by Martin.

