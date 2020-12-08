OSU women's basketball: Maxwell helps power Utes to upset of No. 15 Beavers

Oregon State had no answer for Brynna Maxwell or Kemery Martin on Tuesday night as the Utah duo combined for 49 points to help the Utes stun the No. 15 Beavers 85-79 in a Pac-12 women’s basketball game at Gill Coliseum.
Maxwell was nearly unstoppable, scoring 34 points while Martin added 15. They combined to make 16 of 30 shots and 5 of 13 from beyond the 3-point line. Maxwell also was 10 for 10 from the free-throw line.
“Brynna is just a great player, a great shooter and great competitor and she came to play today like she always does,” Oregon State coach Scott Rueck said. “That’s just who she is. She had a rough night the other night and so we knew she would not be happy about that and probably want to play great and she did.”
Aleah Goodman led the Beavers (3-1, 1-1) with 20 points and hit 7 of 10 shots, including 5 of 7 from deep, while Sasha Goforth added 16 and Taya Corosdale 12.
The Utes, playing just their second game of the season after having their program paused after a positive COVID-19 test and contact tracing protocols, seemed to make every shot in the second half in picking up the upset.
Utah (1-1, 1-1) was 15 for 32 in the second half as they held on for the win to snap a 12-game losing streak to the Beavers.
“They seemed to have an answer for whatever we threw at them today. And unfortunately they were just so comfortable,” Rueck said. “That’s the thing, we couldn’t make them uncomfortable defensively like we needed to. We scored 79 and typically if you score 79 an Oregon State team wins the game.”
In addition to executing so well on offense, Utah had a big advantage on the glass, outrebounding the Beavers 41-33, with 19 of the rebounds coming on the offense end that led to 14 second-chance points.
The Beavers finished with 20 turnovers — 14 in the first half that allowed Utah to stay in the game and eventually take a halftime lead.
“Give credit to them, they executed really well, especially down the stretch to hit big shots,” Goodman said. “And then, I mean, we gave them 20 more opportunities with our 20 turnovers and then I think 19 O-boards which is too many opportunities for a team, any team in the Pac-12.
“So yeah, I mean they played a great game and they came in with a really good game plan and they executed well.”
The Beavers trailed most of the second half and were down 59-50 late in the third quarter. But a Jasmine Simmons 3 closed the period and Goodman hit a 3 and Corosdale scored to get the Beavers within 59-58 just 44 seconds into the fourth.
Utah pushed the lead back to five at 63-58 before Goodman had an old-fashioned 3-point play and Corosdale drained a 3 to put the Beavers up 64-63 with 7:16 to play.
The lead reached 68-65 on two Goforth free throws before the Utes embarked on an 8-1 run to regain the lead and control.
While there are no moral victories, to turn the ball over so much and give up so many offensive rebounds and still be close is a positive in a game that ended in a loss.
“Just knowing through that we competed really well, we fought,” Goodman said. “For me it’s hard, I need to be better tonight for my team. So looking back, that’s tough for me. They need me to be better, they need me to be a better leader and I wasn’t that for them. That’s hard on myself but I’m really proud of everyone and how they fought tonight.”
Oregon State can't dwell too much in the loss as No. 8 Oregon comes to town on Sunday for the first of two games this season between the rivals. Unlike the previous eight seasons, the games won't be back to back this time.
Utah trailed by six with just over two minutes left in the second quarter but used a 16-0 run that spanned the second and third quarters to go up 43-33 with 7:37 left in the third.
The Beavers scored the first eight points and led 11-2 before Utah managed to battle back and tie the game at 20-all. The Beavers scored the final four points to take a 24-20 lead into the second.
Oregon State led by as many as six until the Utes were able to close on an 8-0 run to take a 35-33 lead thanks to a 3 by Martin.
