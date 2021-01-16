OSU women's basketball: McDonald, Arizona tough to stop

Oregon State had about as comfortable a lead it could have when the Beavers led Washington by 14 with just under five minutes left in the fourth quarter of their home women's basketball game back on Jan. 1, 2017.
You could never be completely comfortable playing against Kelsey Plum, who would turn out to bet the NCAA’s leading scorer in Division I by the end of her career.
But it wasn’t Plum who the Beavers had to contend with in the closing minutes that afternoon.
Nope, it was freshman Aarion McDonald.
Who?
McDonald, who now goes by Aari and plays for No. 11 Arizona, scored seven points in the last 3:40 as the Huskies carved into the Beavers' lead before falling short 73-70.
It's the day McDonald put at least Oregon State on notice of what was to come over the next few years.
“I actually had a vision of that game earlier (Thursday) as I was watching them and one of their games and just like my gosh how fast is she,” Oregon State coach Scott Rueck said. “It’s unbelievable. She gets a rebound and it's three steps and she's at half court before you even know it.”
That was the case that New Years Day as well. McDonald started her run with less than four minutes left as she grabbed a rebound and sprinted up the court for a hoop and a foul (she missed the free throw).
A few seconds later, she grabbed another rebound and up the court she flew for another layup. She then assisted on a Chantel Osahor 3-pointer and suddenly the Beavers’ lead was cut in half with 2:18 to play.
McDonald made it a four-point game after a steal and layup, plus a free throw, with 28 seconds left before the Beavers were able to hold on.
Rueck and the Beavers will see McDonald, now a senior, up close and personal again on Sunday when Oregon State (3-3, 1-3 Pac-12) plays its first game since Dec. 19 after pausing the program following a positive COVID-19 test and contact tracing.
It’s a challenge Rueck relishes.
“I mean I love competing,” he said. “I loved competing against Sabrina (Ionescu). I love competing against Aari. The great players, that's the most fun of what we do. How can we slow them down — in the literal sense with Aari McDonald."
While McDonald is still quick as a cat, she has certainly elevated the rest of her game and is one of the top players not only in the Pac-12 but the country. She is averaging 18.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game this season.
But the Wildcats (9-2, 7-2) are more than just McDonald on offense these days. Sure, she is the straw that stirs the drink but Cate Reese chips in 11.5 and three other players are averaging more than 6.5 points per game.
“They've added a lot of other weapons, she's not the only weapon,” Rueck said. “She was her first year there I think and only — obviously a relative word — but I've been impressed by adding the three to her game, and then being as disruptive as she is on the defensive end. I mean she's a really exciting player.”
While the Wildcats are able to score, averaging a touch over 70 points per game, it’s on the defensive side of the ball that Adia Barnes’ team excels. Arizona is allowing just 57.2 points per game and is coming off a stifling performance, limiting a high-powered Oregon offense to 41 on Thursday night. It was the Ducks' lowest output since losing 43-40 at home to Oregon State on Jan. 27, 2017.
That defense has been a hallmark for Barnes and McDonald was named the Pac-12’s defensive player of the year last season. The Wildcats force 17.4 turnovers a game, including 9.4 steals per game. That also allows Arizona to get out and run.
In Thursday’s win over Oregon, 26 of the Wildcats’ 57 points came off 23 Oregon turnovers. Fourteen of those were steals. McDonald leads the team with 30 steals this season.
“You know me, I love the way they defend,” Rueck said. “I mean, that's what's most impressive is just the buy in on the defensive end of the floor has bought them time. They haven't always been the most talented offensive team, yet they find a way to be in games.”
Barnes, an Arizona alum, took over the program following the 2016 season after helping Washington reach the Final Four earlier that year as an assistant.
In her four-plus seasons, the Wildcats are 77-62. But over the past two-plus seasons, Arizona is 57-22 with a WNIT title in 2018-19.
The Wildcats were poised to make the NCAA tournament before last season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic and they were more than likely to host the first and second rounds.
And with the win over Oregon on Thursday, Barnes now has at least one win over every Pac-12 team.
Suddenly, Arizona women’s basketball is relevant and being supported by many in Tucson.
“She has galvanized that fan base,” Rueck said. “In women's basketball they were dormant. It's a basketball school … when you think of Arizona you think of Arizona men's basketball. I mean, I always did. And Lute Olson and all the amazing teams that they had.
“And she has done a great job capitalizing on that and bringing those fans to the women's side. That's absolutely impressive and so she's been opportunistic, she's been aggressive and so she's just done a great, great job.”