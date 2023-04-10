Oregon State center Jelena Mitrovic will not return for a fifth season and is hoping to continue her basketball career as a professional.

In an interview Monday, Mitrovic said she had minor knee surgery Friday and the health of both knees is her primary concern as she attempts to move on to the professional ranks. She said she struggled with her knees the whole season and the situation got worse after the annual Hawaii trip.

“I didn’t have time to treat it during the season so I thought maybe it would be best to get it after I’m done,” Mitrovic said, adding that she is feeling fine following the surgery. “I’m good. It’s a small procedure, nothing too big. Limping a little bit, but no crutches or anything. It’s my third one, I’m used to it.”

Mitrovic will graduate with a degree in kinesiology in June. She then plans to return home to Serbia and spend time with family and friends whom she has rarely seen over the past four years.

She is especially excited to see her brother, Luka, who became a father while she was at Oregon State, and finally take up her duties as a doting aunt. Mitrovic said this time apart has been difficult.

“I’ve seen them, obviously, over these past four years, but it’s been a while since I felt like I was actually home. During summer when I go there I’m in a rush, I’m working out, I’m finishing up school, visa things. Then I’m supposed to see everyone, old friends, family. It’s never enough time to see everyone,” Mitrovic said.

She may take some time away from the court to let her body recover. Mitrovic said playing in the Pac-12 Conference was physically demanding, especially because her knees were already an issue before she arrived at Oregon State.

So instead of jumping right back on the court, she will spend time thinking about her future.

“I’m going back home and trying to figure out if basketball is the right choice or just doing something with my degree, I don’t know. The main issue I’m facing is my knees so I’m just trying to take care of that first,” Mitrovic said. “I’m not 100 percent sure what’s going to be happening with my knees.”

She has no doubt coming to Oregon State was the right choice for her and is very thankful she had this opportunity.

“I don’t even know where to start,” Mitrovic said when asked to talk about her time at Oregon State. “It gave me the chance to learn on two different levels — basketball and school-wise — to improve myself in both of these fields, which was not possible without coming to the US and coming to Oregon State and getting that chance and scholarship.

“In Europe, you’ve got to choose one or the other and I didn’t want to choose. Coming here, it opened so many doors for me. And it just gave me the chance to have a degree and play basketball and do something I love, surrounded with the people that pushed me and challenged me and made me grow.”

Roster stability

With Mitrovic’s decision confirmed, Oregon State will lose three players to graduation including Bendu Yeaney and Noelle Mannen.

So far, no Oregon State players have entered the transfer portal, which will close May 11. The Beavers currently have eight returning players and two incoming freshmen on the roster for the 2023-24 season. The returners are guards Talia von Oelhoffen, Shalexxus Aaron, AJ Marotte, Adlee Blacklock, Lily Hansford and Martha Pietsch, along with forwards Raegan Beers and Timea Gardiner.

The freshmen are also both guards: Donovyn Hunter of Medford and Kennedie Shuler of Gresham. Oregon State has a couple of roster spots remaining and would seem to be a candidate to add more depth in the front court from the transfer portal.