OSU women's basketball: Most teams would probably prefer not to face Beavers in the NCAA tournament

Oregon State’s last two performances have the Beavers firmly in the field of 64 for the NCAA women’s basketball tournament.
Wins over then-No. 8 UCLA and then-No. 14 Oregon on the road the past two Sundays helped the Beavers move from the first four out to now a No. 10 seed according to the latest bracketology released by ESPN.
The Beavers have quickly moved up the NET rankings, which are a source the selection committee uses to help determine which at-large teams make the field and where they will be seeded.
After Sunday’s 88-77 win at rival Oregon, the Beavers (9-6, 7-6) are now at No. 29; they were at 36 before the game.
Oregon State put six players in double figures and scored the most points the Ducks have allowed this season.
It was also the sixth win in seven games, with the one loss at home to No. 4 Stanford in a game where the Beavers trailed 49-48 midway through the third quarter before the Cardinal ran away for the lopsided win.
It’s fair to say the Beavers are playing their best basketball just when they need to be. And while they are hopeful of an NCAA tournament berth, first up will be an 11 a.m. game Wednesday against California in the first round of the Pac-12 tournament in Las Vegas.
“I think we're peaking right at the right time, or when we want to be peaking for sure," said senior Aleah Goodman, who on Monday was named to the all-conference team along with teammate Taylor Jones. "But we're really excited to get to Vegas and then just to continue to play."
The way the Beavers are playing of late makes them a potentially scary team for a top-four seed to have to face.
So, would Goodman want to see this Beavers team as an opponent in the postseason?
“Heck no,” she said. “Obviously as a competitor you kind of want that team but I mean with how well we're playing and just gelling together, it's a special group.”
Coach Scott Rueck, who has guided the Beavers to six straight tournaments and the last four Sweet 16s, has no doubt in his mind.
No thanks.
“No, you don't want to face a team that that is so moldable and versatile, that can hurt you in so many ways,” he said.
In a way, this year’s version of Oregon State with the plethora of 3-point threats and the ability of several players to play different positions in the post, harkens back to Ruecks’ days as George Fox’s coach when he led the Bruins to a Division III national title in 2009.
“I mean, my best teams, I just told our staff, I said what you guys just saw here (Sunday) where we've got six players in double figures, that's what my George Fox teams were like back in the day where I had four shooters on the outside and I had the big on the inside, and we loved defense and nobody could guard us,” he said.
“That's what got me to Oregon State, and that's what (Sunday’s) game reminded me of is that no matter where you throw it, that player had all the skills to hurt you at all three levels, and then you had the dominant inside player that takes attention.”
The versatility was on display when Jones was forced to sit on the bench with foul issues. Jelena Mitrovic started the third quarter in Jones’ absence and held her own, and Ellie Mack even played some at the five position despite being undersized against Oregon’s post players.
“So you would hope a team like this would be one of those teams where (an opponent) can't defend you because they're so talented offensively that that's their gifts,” Rueck said. “Well this team has found some grit to go along with that, and now we're playing both ends of the floor at a high level. And so no I wouldn't want to face anybody that has that resume."
It’s quite the turnaround after a 3-5 start that was interrupted twice by COVID-19 testing and contact tracing protocols.
The Beavers could have just chalked this season up to what it was looking like and gone through the motions. But they chose to do just the opposite.
“We've had opportunity, all of us have, just to say it's not our year, let's look to next year and not give up of course, but, man, maybe not set the bar so high of expectations because that's hard to hear sometimes, or maybe put ourselves out there to where maybe we can be hurt,” Rueck said. “That’s pretty normal for a human, I think.
“But this team did the opposite. They said why not us, and we as a staff, why not us, and me as a leader, why not us? I mean that's how we built this program. So their expectations are extremely high. And I think at the core they looked around the room and said you know this team is really good and we have a lot of talent and we really like each other so let's just keep working every day and good things are gonna happen. Hard work is rewarded. And they've just given into the process and trusted it and that's a fun thing to be a part of.”
Added Goodman: “Our team just started playing big, and we really started clicking at the right time. I mean, I can't express how proud I am of this team and how well we really stuck together. We bought into the program we bought into coaches and it's paying off.