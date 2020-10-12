OSU women's basketball: No. 4 post verbally commits to the Beavers

Recruiting has been going well for the Oregon State women’s basketball program.

And it got even better on Monday.

The Beavers received another verbal commitment for the Class of 2022 as 6-foot-2 post Raegan Beers of Colorado announced she will play for the Beavers.

Beers, who will be a junior at Valor Christian High in Littleton, is the No. 22 overall player in ESPN’s rankings and the No. 4-rated post. Beers averaged 15.5 points and 10.1 rebounds per game last season as a sophomore. She also had 1.6 assists, 2.1 blocks and 1.8 steals.

Beers is the second player to commit to the Beavers for the Class of 22, joining Texas guard Adlee Blacklock, who has helped lead her high school team, Trinity Christian (Lubbock), to two state titles in her two seasons and reportedly chose the Beavers over the likes of Baylor, Kansas, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Tech Tech.

Blacklock averaged 21.3 points and 6.7 rebounds per game last season.

A junior this coming season, Blacklock is not listed on ESPN’s top 60 but has the potential to improve her stock and onto that list.

