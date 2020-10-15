OSU women's basketball: Pivec a finalist for NCAA Woman of the Year

Former Oregon State women's basketball player Mikayla Pivec has been named one of nine finalists for the NCAA Woman of the Year Award.

Pivec is the second Beaver in history to be selected as a finalist for the award, joining Joy Selig who was chosen as one of 10 finalists in 1991, the first year the award was given.

The NCAA Woman of the Year Award was established in 1991 to recognize graduating female student-athletes who have exhausted their eligibility and distinguished themselves in academics, athletics, service and leadership throughout their collegiate careers.

Pivec is the co-founder of Beavs CARE (Corvallis Athletes Reaching Everyone), which aims to bring Oregon State student-athletes together for service initiatives. The guard traveled to the Dominican Republic as part of a service trip with Beavers Without Borders, and has volunteered numerous hours with IMPACT for Life, Community Outreach Incorporated, Corvallis Women’s Shelter and the DAM Worth It Campaign.

