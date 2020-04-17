OSU women's basketball: Pivec drafted by the Atlanta Dream in the third round

From the time she took on the boys on the basketball court at recess way back in elementary schools, Mikayla Pivec had the dream of playing professional basketball.
That dream was realized on Friday night when the former Oregon State jack of all trades was selected by the Atlanta Dream with the first pick of the third round of a unique WNBA draft.
“Super excited for the opportunity,” Pivec told ESPN’s Holly Rowe after she was selected with the 25th overall pick. “You grow up watching these amazing players and to be able to hopefully play on that stage will be a huge accomplishment.”
The Dream also took Texas A&M guard Chennedy Carter with the fourth overall pick; Texas Tech forward Brittany Brewer with the fifth pick in the second round; and Clemson forward Kobi Thornton two picks after Pivec.
Also on the roster are former Pac-12 stars Monique Billings (UCLA) and Maite Cazorla (Oregon).
Pivec knows making the team won’t be easy.
“I’m somebody who’s going to do the little things for the team, no matter what it takes this summer,” Pivec said.
Pivec finished her illustrious college career with 1,641 points, 1,030 rebounds and 499 assists. She is the only player in program history to be in the top 10 in all three categories.
At 5-foot-10, Pivec surpassed the career rebounding total of Ruth Hamblin late in this past season to set the new standard.
Pivec was at the time the highest-rated recruit, coming in at No. 24 according to ESPN, to sign with Oregon State when she committed in 2016 out of Lynwood High in Washington.
She credits her time at Oregon State for helping her develop into a professional player.
“Some of the biggest takeways on the court is seeing the floor differently and anticipating plays better than I did when I came in,” Pivec said earlier this week.
She added that she has learned why defenses shift certain ways and why certain plays work better in different scenarios against certain defenses. She has also gained a better understanding of the preparation is takes in order to understand what the opponent will try to do and how to adapt when they make changes, as well as gaining a better awareness of the tactical aspect of the game.
Having the opportunity to play in the Pan-Am Games for Team USA this past summer also helped prepare Pivec for what is to come.
“You know you’re coming to a league that is extremely competitive and there’s a lot of talented players all across the board,” she said. “So it’s just finding your role and finding the way you can contribute in a positive way. I think Team USA was a great stepping stone and a beginning piece for me in that aspect in terms of you may not always be the dominant player but you can surely find a key role and embrace that role for your team.”
Pivec is the fifth player drafted during Scott Rueck’s 10 years leading the program. Jamie Weisner was taken with the 17th overall pick (fifth pick, second round) in the 2016 draft by the Connecticut Sun with Hamblin going the next pick to the Dallas Wings.
Sydney Wiese was the 11th overall pick as the Los Angeles Sparks selected her in the first round of the 2017 draft while Marie Gulich was also a first-round pick, going No. 12 overall to the Phoenix Mercury in 2018.
Felicia Ragland was selected in the second round of the 2002 draft (28th overall) by the Seattle Storm and Tanja Kostic went in the third round (26th overall) of the 1998 draft by the now defunct Cleveland Rockers.
