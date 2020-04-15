OSU women's basketball: Pivec excited, anxious for WNBA draft and her future

Pivec is expected to be selected at some point in Friday’s draft, which will air on ESPN starting at 4 p.m.

She said she has talked with some assistant coaches and assistant general managers over the past few weeks to help them gauge how she might fit into their organizations and to glean from them what they feel her strengths are and areas she could improve in to make a team.

Obviously her rebounding was a topic of conversation. How many 5-foot-10 guards end up as the program’s all-rime leading rebounder?

"They think I'll be one of the best rebounding guards possible,” Pivec said. “Like that will continue, maybe not the same numbers, probably not same numbers, but it'll be as a guard something I will be able to do really well.”

Teams were also impressed with her court vision and then ability to create for her teammates.

She also said an area she needs to work on in order to reach the next level is her ability to change pace and create more separation from defenders instead of trying to overpower players. She could also work on having a quicker release on her shot, especially from beyond the 3-point line.