OSU women's basketball: Pivec signs to play in Spain

Mikayla Pivec may not be playing in the WNBA this season, but the former Oregon State standout will compete overseas in Spain.

The 5-foot-10 guard will begin her professional career with Campus Promete, located in the northern Spain. The 14-team league is considered to be one of the most competitive in the country.

Pivec was drafted first in the third round (25th overall) in the WNBA draft by the Atlanta Dream after a college career that saw her finish with 1,641 points, a school-record 1,030 rebounds and 499 assists.

She decided to sit out the 2020 WNBA season for personal reasons, according to the Dream. She was suspended by the team, which will keep her rights and said it will welcome her back in 2021.

Her new coach, Cesar Anead, knows the impact Pivec can make on any team.

"She is a very talented player who dominates many facets of the game, very capable of scoring, but also of generating and assisting," he said in a translated press release.

