OSU women's basketball: Rueck agrees to extension

Oregon State women's basketball coach Scott Rueck has agreed to a contract extension that lasts through the 2030-31 season. The deal was announced Friday by OSU Vice President and Director of Athletics Scott Barnes.

"This is Scott's alma mater and he is a Beaver to the core," Barnes said in a release. "His success in recruiting excellent student athletes over the years speaks for itself. We are glad to have Scott continue leading our women’s basketball program for years to come."

Rueck helped the Beavers snap an 18-year NCAA tournament drought in 2013-14, and Oregon State has since proceeded to make the last seven NCAA tournaments — a stretch which includes appearances in four Sweet 16’s, two Elite Eights and the 2016 Final Four.

Oregon State won Pac-12 titles in 2015, 2016 and 2017, and has finished among the top-four in the conference six times in the last seven seasons. Rueck has amassed eight 20-plus win seasons during his 12 years with OSU, including two 30-win campaigns.

Rueck's ability to develop talent has translated to the professional ranks as well, as five Beavers have been selected in the WNBA Draft over the last six seasons.

"I continue to be proud to represent my alma mater Oregon State University and Beaver Nation on a daily basis," Rueck said in a release. "We love being a part of the Corvallis community as our family has flourished here. What a blessing it is to coach and invest in the most amazing young women you can find who share our vision and are committed to making the most of their time here. The opportunity to keep going with a long-term commitment from the university is much appreciated. We will maintain focus on creating an amazing family atmosphere and competing at the highest levels."

Rueck has a record of 251-119 (67.8%) at Oregon State, the highest winning percentage in program history. He is a two-time finalist for Naismith Coach of the Year, has won five Pac-12 coach of the year honors and was the AP National Coach of the Year runner-up in 2016.

During Rueck's tenure, the Beavers have earned 49 Pac-12 academic awards. Three Oregon State players have been tabbed as finalists for the Senior CLASS Award, and four Beavers have been named Pac-12 scholar Athlete of the year.

Rueck has a career win-loss mark of 539-207. He spent 14 seasons at George Fox University and led the Bruins to seven NCAA Division III Tournament appearances and the 2009 National Championship.

