OSU women's basketball: Sasha Goforth enters transfer portal

The Oregon State women’s basketball team took a major hit on Monday when freshman guard Sasha Goforth announced on Twitter she was leaving the program to be closer to home.

Goforth, from Arkansas, started all 20 games this past season, averaging 11.6 points per game in just under 30 minutes a game.

Goforth summed up her decision with a note on Twitter.

“It has been my honor to play basketball this season for Oregon State. Thank you to the coaches for giving me the opportunity and for how much I have learned from all of you. I also greatly appreciate the fan support for the team. Most of all, thank you to my teammates whom I have made friendships that will last a lifetime. You are truly amazing group of women that fill my heart with love and respect.

"With that said, after discussions with family, friends and mentors over the past week, I am announcing that I will be entering the transfer portal to play closer to home.

"It was not an easy decision to make. I am truly grateful to have had the opportunity to be an Oregon State Beaver and looking forward to what the future holds for me."

Oregon State will also be without guard Jasmine Simmons, who on Sunday announced she was returning to Australia after three years in Corvallis.

