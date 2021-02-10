OSU women's basketball: Schedule changes for the Beavers

Mid-Valley Media
The Oregon State women’s basketball team will return to action this week but will play just one game on a new day.
The Beavers, who had to postpone last week’s home games against Arizona and Arizona State due to COVID-19 issues in their program, will host No. 5 Stanford on Saturday instead of Friday’s original scheduled date. A tip time has not been announced.
Sunday’s game against California has been postponed due to injury issues in the Bears’ program. Cal is also postponing Friday’s game at Oregon.
