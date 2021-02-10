 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
OSU women's basketball: Schedule changes for the Beavers

OSU women's basketball: Schedule changes for the Beavers

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
OSU WOMEN

Oregon State players huddle around coach Scott Rueck.

 Andy Cripe, Mid-Valley Media

The Oregon State women’s basketball team will return to action this week but will play just one game on a new day.

The Beavers, who had to postpone last week’s home games against Arizona and Arizona State due to COVID-19 issues in their program, will host No. 5 Stanford on Saturday instead of Friday’s original scheduled date. A tip time has not been announced.

Sunday’s game against California has been postponed due to injury issues in the Bears’ program. Cal is also postponing Friday’s game at Oregon.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Clearing snow from NFL stadiums requires many hands

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News