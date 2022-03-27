 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OSU women's basketball: Season ends with 74-66 loss to UCLA

Oregon State’s run in the Women’s National Invitation Tournament came to an end Sunday afternoon in Gill Coliseum.

Conference rival UCLA built a lead in the first quarter and never relinquished it in a 74-66 win over the Beavers in a WNIT quarterfinal.

Oregon State trailed by as much as 18 points in the second quarter. The Beavers trimmed that deficit to 10 at halftime, 35-25. Center Jelena Mitrovic kept Oregon State in the game through the first two quarters, scoring 10 points and making her first five field-goal attempts.

Oregon State (17-14) made repeated pushes in the second half to cut into the Bruins’ lead, but never pulled even.

Mitrovic finished with 16 points. Talia von Oelhoffen scored 17 points in the second half and led the team with 19 points. Ellie Mack scored 13 points and had a game-high six assists. Taya Corosdale scored 10 points and led the team with eight rebounds.

Guard Charisma Osborne scored 31 points to lead the Bruins. UCLA advances to the WNIT semifinals and will play the winner of Sunday afternoon’s game between South Dakota State and Alabama.

People are also reading…

This story will be updated.

