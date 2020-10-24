OSU women's basketball: Senior Aleah Goodman looks to the future after difficult last year

What started so promising last season, suddenly turned into a nightmare for not only Goodman but the entire program.

First, close friend and roommate Taya Corosdale suffered a season-ending leg injury.

While its true the Beavers posted the best start in program history, winning their first 15 games and playing to be No. 1 in the country, they also were stunned by three deaths that resonated with many, if not all, inside the program.

First came an accidental death of a fan on their trip to Hawaii. Not long after, another supporter of the program passed away.

Then came the shocking death of former NBA superstar Kobe Bryant. Goodman’s face went blank when learning of the news a little over an hour or so before tipping off against Oregon.

Mired in all of that, the Beavers suffered another key loss on the court when Kennedy Brown went down with an ACL injury and the team went through unprecedented three- and four-game losing streaks.

Suddenly a season that looked like it could be one of the best in program history was crumbling.

Finally, just when they were ready to put it all behind them and make a run in the NCAA tournament, it was all over in an instant.