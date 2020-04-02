OSU women's basketball: Slocum enters transfer portal

Destiny Slocum on Thursday said she is leaving the Oregon State women’s basketball program and entering the transfer portal, the school announced on Twitter.
“I appreciate all who have supported me in this decision — coaches, teammates, fans, academic staff, strength and conditioning, athletic trainers and many more,” Slocum said in the Twitter announcement. “Thank you to my coaches for giving me an opportunity to wear the Beaver uniform and be a part of a special program.
“Most of all I want to thank my teammates. The bonds and relationships I have built with all of you are something I will cherish forever. I have nothing but complete love for you all. Oregon State and Beaver Nation will always hold a special place in my heart.”
As a graduate transfer, Slocum will be eligible to play immediately at the school she chooses.
“I appreciate everything Destiny means to our program and out family,” Oregon State coach Scott Rueck said in the announcement. “I support her decision to explore her options as she is assessing what is best long-term for her career.”
Slocum played two seasons with the Beavers after transferring from Maryland, where she was named the national freshman of the year her one season with the Terrapins in 2016-17. Maryland reached the Sweet 16 before falling to Oregon that season.
After sitting out the 2017-18 season due to transfer rules, Slocum started all 34 games in 2018-19 and led the Beavers with 15.4 points per game in 27 minutes. OSU reached the Sweet 16.
The past season, Slocum again started every game and once again led the Beavers in scoring at 14.9 points per game, just ahead of Mikayla Pivec’s 14.8.
The loss is significant for the Beavers, who also lost Pivec, Kat Tudor, Maddie Washington and Janessa Thropay to eligibility.
That leaves Aleah Goodman (senior to be) and Jasmine Simmons (junior to be) as the two returning guards with the most experience.
Sasha Goforth, a five-star guard from Arkansas was already expected to contribute early and will likely be needed even more now. The Beavers also signed another guard in Savannah Samuel and return Noelle Mannen, who was a walk-on last season.
The Beavers should get a healthy Taya Corosdale back in the frontcourt after she missed this past season, which would have been her junior campaign, with a leg injury after playing just two games.
They also return Taylor Jones (6-foot-4), who started all 32 games as a freshman and was recently list No. 8 by ESPN for the top freshmen in the country last season. She averaged 12.3 points and had 60 blocked shots.
Kennedy Brown (6-6), another 5-star forward/center, is recovering from an ACL injury and her timetable for a return to the court is not known. She started 23 games before being injured and scored 6.3 points and had 7.6 rebounds a game.
Patricia Morris (6-7), who will be a junior, is also back after getting some playing time late in the season and Jelena Mitrovic (6-9) should be back after missing her first season with a knee injury.
Andrea Aquino (6-9) has yet to be able to play in her first two seasons in the program.
