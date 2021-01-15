OSU women's basketball: Talia von Oelhoffen joins program early

Back in November, Talia von Oelhoffen signed to play for the Oregon State women’s basketball program.
But with high school sports in Washington a no go due to the coronavirus pandemic, plans have changed.
Instead of arriving on campus sometime this summer, von Oelhoffen has decided to speed up her timetable.
On Friday, Oregon State announced von Oelhoffen has graduated high school early and has joined the program early. She will be available to practice and play with the team upon passing all university health protocols.
"Talia is a very special person and player, and we are all excited to welcome her to campus,” coach Scott Rueck said. “We have been looking forward to having her here since she committed to Oregon State, and now we are happy she will be joining us about five months earlier than we had originally planned.
"As the prospect of a high school basketball season dimmed for her, the opportunity to grow and develop alongside her teammates at the next level became increasingly appealing. Talia is excited to join us, and we are ready to welcome her to the Oregon State women’s basketball family. I personally would like to thank all those who helped Talia navigate the details of this process.”
A 5-foot-11, five-star guard out of Pasco, Washington, Von Oelhoffen scored 2,392 points in her three seasons. She has recently recognized as one of 25 players on the Naismith Award's midseason watch list.
ESPN has von Oelhoffen listed as the No. 25 recruit in the class of 2021 and the No. 5 wing.
ESPN describes von Oelhoffen as an “agile perimeter prospect with versatility; manufactures shots and delivers from beyond the arc; mid-range game threat takes defenders off the dribble and scores in traffic; superb court awareness, passes with purpose; unselfish playmaker with skill set of a point-forward; an impact prospect in the class of 2021."
The Beavers are set to return to action Sunday at No. 11 Arizona after not playing the past four weeks due to COVID-19 protocols.