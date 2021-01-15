OSU women's basketball: Talia von Oelhoffen joins program early

Back in November, Talia von Oelhoffen signed to play for the Oregon State women’s basketball program.

But with high school sports in Washington a no go due to the coronavirus pandemic, plans have changed.

Instead of arriving on campus sometime this summer, von Oelhoffen has decided to speed up her timetable.

On Friday, Oregon State announced von Oelhoffen has graduated high school early and has joined the program early. She will be available to practice and play with the team upon passing all university health protocols.

"Talia is a very special person and player, and we are all excited to welcome her to campus,” coach Scott Rueck said. “We have been looking forward to having her here since she committed to Oregon State, and now we are happy she will be joining us about five months earlier than we had originally planned.

"As the prospect of a high school basketball season dimmed for her, the opportunity to grow and develop alongside her teammates at the next level became increasingly appealing. Talia is excited to join us, and we are ready to welcome her to the Oregon State women’s basketball family. I personally would like to thank all those who helped Talia navigate the details of this process.”