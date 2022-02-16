OSU women's basketball: Tough stretch made Beavers better

Two days after losing at home to then-No. 24 Oregon, the Oregon State women’s basketball team defeated the Ducks on their home floor in Eugene.

The Beavers face a similar challenge this week. Oregon State gets a second chance against No. 2 Stanford at 7 p.m. Friday at Gill Coliseum. The Beavers put up a good fight in their first meeting on Feb. 9 and led after the first quarter before the defending national champions pulled away for an 82-59 victory.

Oregon State coach Scott Rueck said it is helpful to enter this game after the confidence-boosting win on Sunday at Oregon. But the team understands the challenge it is facing on Friday night.

“Stanford is Stanford, (an) excellent team, maybe the best in the country,” Rueck said. “I think the film that we have from our first experience is really helpful.”

Redshirt senior forward Ellie Mack said the quality of Stanford’s depth presents a unique challenge.

“I don’t know how many girls they have on their team, but there’s some people that come off their bench that I think could start for other Pac-12 teams and average like 15 points a game or something. They’re just so deep and so experienced. They don’t really make any mistakes and so you have to beat people one-on-one and make really tough shots,” Mack said.

Mack has been hitting tough shots lately. In her second season at Oregon State as a graduate transfer from Bucknell, Mack scored 14 points in the Beavers’ 68-62 win at Oregon on Sunday. During this stretch of five consecutive games against top-25 opponents Mack has been one of Oregon State’s most consistent players. In her last three games, Mack is 15 of 31 from the field, including 8 of 12 from beyond the arc, and is averaging 15.3 points per game.

She is also one of the best free-throw shooters in the Pac-12 and has made 32 of 35 attempts from the line this season (.914).

“The last few games, just scoring-wise I feel like I’ve been shooting the ball so much better and that’s, I think, led me to doing other good things on the basketball floor as well, just because so much of what I do is shooting,” Mack said.

Oregon State (12-9, 5-6) is clearly on the bubble for an at-large berth to the NCAA tournament. Rueck is proud of his team for still being in the hunt after this very difficult series of games.

“That 10-day stretch … there was a point where I thought a lesser team could have quit. It was daunting, it wasn’t fun to lose, of course, during that stretch. And this team got better and it got stronger as that week went and you can’t say enough about them for that,” Rueck said. "That's why Sunday was so encouraging and fun. It was nice to see them rise to the occasion in Eugene."

A win over Stanford (21-3, 12-0) would be an obvious resume-enhancer and the Beavers have three more regular season games on the slate after Friday.

Oregon State will host California (10-8, 1-6) on Sunday and then travel to play Utah (15-8, 6-5) on Feb. 24 and Colorado (16-7, 5-7) on Feb. 26.

The Golden Bears have had a difficult season with more postponed games than any other team in the conference. But they boast talented freshman guard Jayda Curry who has been named the Pac-12 freshman of the week five times and is averaging 19.3 points per game.

