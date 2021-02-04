OSU women's basketball: von Oelhoffen following in Weisner's footsteps

Talia von Oelhoffen remembers watching Jamie Weisner and her older sister, Jalyn, play basketball in high school.
She then followed Weisner as she headed to Oregon State, where she helped turn the Beavers from a fledgling program into a national power with a trip to the Final Four in her senior season in 2016.
Von Oelhoffen has been close to the Weisner family since and turned to Jamie, now Jamie Scott, when she was being heavily recruited as a five-star guard out of Chiawana High in Pasco, Washington. They worked out and talked about what the Oregon State program is all about.
It was really all von Oelhoffen needed. So, much like Jamie, von Oelhoffen wanted to go to a place she could make a big impact.
Oregon State was the perfect fit.
“I've been talking to (coach) Scott (Rueck) for a few years now, and I just loved the coaching staff and I love Scott's mind and how he approaches the game. It's really similar to mine,” von Oelhoffen said Wednesday. “And he's just so cerebral and smart with the game and how he reads everything. And that really attracted me here.
“And then when I came on my visit, just the culture of the program and just the university itself. I love that about it and it really is a family here so that really drew me in.”
Von Oelhoffen, who had schools like Stanford and UConn interested, was excited to commit and show up this July to start her college career.
But plans changed. With the pandemic shutting down sports in Washington, von Oelhoffen made the almost last-minute decision to graduate early and get started now instead of waiting.
And boy has she gotten off to a good start.
In her first four games, von Oelhoffen is averaging 11 points, four assists and 3.8 rebounds a game in just under 23 minutes.
Not too bad for a player who has been on campus for three weeks.
“I didn't really set any expectations for myself, I was kind of just like I'm gonna take advantage of my time and soak up everything I can,” she said. “And just learn and grow as a player.
“… I obviously wasn't expecting to get that many minutes right off the bat, I wasn't even expecting to be eligible until Colorado so it all kind of happened really fast. But it kind of worked out because I've been watching them all season and they were kind of in need of a second ball handler. So I think I just got lucky in that I fit right in.”
That she has done. And against Pac-12 competition to boot.
While she has made it look easy for the most part — deep 3s, behind the back passes and a desire to track down loose balls — it has been an adjustment from high school.
“I think it was more just adjusting to the system and having to learn everything so fast, and having to be so disciplined and so detailed with every movement because obviously it's not like that in high school and you can get away with a lot more,” von Oelhoffen said. “So I had to kind of pick things up quickly and just be super disciplined in detail. That's the biggest difference.
“As far as the speed of the game I don't think that really affected me as much as I thought it would or people thought it would. It's more just staying focused, every second, every minute you're in the game. I didn’t always have to do that in high school so it's a big jump. But I think I'm adjusting pretty well.”
An added bonus to the early arrival has been the opportunity to learn from senior point guard Aleah Goodman.
“Yeah, I love playing with Aleah,” von Oelhoffen said. "I've been watching her since she was a freshman and she really is taking advantage of her senior year. She trusted the process the first three years, was obviously sixth player of the year, got really good minutes off the bench. And now it's kind of her time to shine and be a leader and she's really stepped up to it and she's playing out of her mind right now so it's definitely awesome to watch her do that and be a part of it. And just learn from her really.”
As Rueck said, Goodman is “a great one to learn from.”
“Obviously a really unique situation to have to Talia come in a little bit early to get some of that experience it firsthand, instead of our interpretation of who Aleah is," Rueck added. "And who knows, maybe she sticks around for a little while longer. You never know.
“But for right now for Talia that's absolute gold, absolute gold, not just for her but for this team. … It probably made Talia’s decision even easier, understanding that she'd have that opportunity.”
While Goodman and her current teammates will rub off on von Oelhoffen no doubt, the biggest influence still may be from Weisner and what von Oelhffen has learned from watching her play.
“I really tried to model her work ethic,” von Oelhoffen said. “I think we're really different players but she's one of the best to come through here and best to play in the Pac-12. Nobody works as hard as her. I watched that growing up and it definitely stuck with me. And I know what it takes to do what she did because I watched her do it. So she definitely does inspire me and I look up to her and I'm trying to follow in her footsteps.”