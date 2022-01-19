OSU women's basketball: Washington State game postponed

The Oregon State women's basketball team's game against Washington State, originally scheduled for Friday, has been postponed indefinitely due to COVID-19 issues within the Cougars program.

The Beavers’ are slated to face Washington Sunday in Seattle.

Oregon State once again has five Pac-12 Conference games to make up this season: home game games against Utah and Arizona State and road games against California, Stanford and Washington State.

The Beavers made up the first of their postponed games on Monday, defeating Colorado 69-66 in overtime.

