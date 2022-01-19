 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking

OSU women's basketball: Washington State game postponed

  • Updated
  • 0
Beavers Sports Logo White

The Oregon State women's basketball team's game against Washington State, originally scheduled for Friday, has been postponed indefinitely due to COVID-19 issues within the Cougars program.

The Beavers’ are slated to face Washington Sunday in Seattle.

Oregon State once again has five Pac-12 Conference games to make up this season: home game games against Utah and Arizona State and road games against California, Stanford and Washington State.

The Beavers made up the first of their postponed games on Monday, defeating Colorado 69-66 in overtime.

0 Comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Brawl breaks out between Cowboys, 49ers fans outside AT&T Stadium

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News