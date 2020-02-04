Pac-12 men's basketball power rankings: Conference still standing strong

The solid nonconference results produced by Pac-12 men’s basketball teams in November and December continue to project well.
Halfway through the conference schedule, it still looks like the Pac-12 will get five teams in the NCAA tournament.
Though the schools are beating up on each other in an extremely competitive league, the Pac-12 (as of Tuesday) has four teams — Arizona, Colorado, Oregon and Stanford — among the top 23 in the NCAA NET rankings, a tool used by the selection committee to fill out the bracket in March. USC is next at 45.
Wins against NET No. 2 Baylor (by Washington), No. 5 Dayton (Colorado), No. 22 LSU (USC), No. 27 Kentucky (Utah), No. 30 Illinois (Arizona) and No. 31 Michigan (Oregon) could pay dividends.
Here are my weekly Pac-12 power rankings.
1. OREGON 18-5, 7-3 Pac-12 (Last week: 1)
Last week: 77-72 win at California; 70-60 loss at Stanford
This week: At Oregon State, Saturday
The No. 14 Ducks have shown that winning on the road isn’t easy, as all three of their conference defeats have come away from Matthew Knight Arena. After being swept by the Beavers last season, they’re sure to be focused at Gill.
2. ARIZONA 15-6, 5-3 (5)
Last week: 75-72 win at Washington; 66-49 win at Washington State
This week: Home vs. USC, Thursday; home vs. UCLA, Saturday
The 23rd-ranked Wildcats produced the Pac-12’s first two-game road sweep of the season. Road teams won six of 12 games last week, but home teams still have a 37-17 record (68.5%) in conference.
3. COLORADO 17-5, 6-3 (2)
Last week: 72-68 loss at UCLA; 78-57 win at USC
This week: Home vs. California, Thursday; home vs. Stanford, Saturday
The No. 24 Buffaloes took a stumble but then came through with one of their biggest wins of the season. Still, they’re well on their way to the program’s first NCAA berth in four years.
4. USC 17-5, 6-3 (3)
Last week: 56-52 home win vs. Utah; 78-57 home loss to Colorado
This week: At Arizona, Thursday; at Arizona State, Saturday
The Trojans still have some work to do to realize their postseason dreams. Unlike the rest of the Pac-12’s top teams, they don’t have a signature win in conference.
5. UCLA 12-10, 5-4 (8)
Last week: 72-68 home win against Colorado; 73-57 home win vs. Utah
This week: At Arizona State, Thursday; at Arizona, Saturday
The Bruins have gone from an afterthought to a serious contender for the conference title. This week could tell if they have sticking power.
6. STANFORD 16-5, 5-3 (6)
You have free articles remaining.
Last week: 68-63 home loss to Oregon State; 70-60 home win against Oregon
This week: At Utah, Thursday; at Colorado, Saturday
The Cardinal’s results last week are prime examples of the competitiveness of the conference. The toughest road trip the Pac-12 offers will show where this team is headed.
7. ARIZONA STATE 13-8, 4-4 (4)
Last week: 67-65 loss at Washington State; 87-83 win at Washington
This week: Home vs. UCLA, Thursday; home vs. USC, Saturday
Only a two-point loss in Pullman kept the Sun Devils from sitting on a four-game winning streak. They’re one good week away from joining the conference title hunt.
8. CALIFORNIA 10-11, 4-4 (11)
Last week: 77-72 home loss to Oregon; 69-67 home win vs. Oregon State
This week: At Colorado, Thursday; at Utah, Saturday
The Golden Bears already have two more total wins and one more Pac-12 win than last season. Cal has placed 12th the last two seasons after a nine-year run in which the program tied for fifth or better eight times.
9. WASHINGTON STATE 13-10, 4-6 (10)
Last week: 67-65 home win vs. Arizona State; 66-49 home loss to Arizona
This week: Home vs. Washington, Sunday
The Cougars are threatening to claim their first winning record since 2012. But they’re a totally different team at home (11-3) than on the road (1-5).
10. OREGON STATE 13-9, 3-7 (12)
Last week: 68-63 win at Stanford; 69-67 loss at California
This week: Home vs. Oregon, Saturday
The topsy-turvy Beavers improved to 3-2 against teams in the top half of the current Pac-12 standings and dropped to 0-5 versus teams in the bottom half. They have a chance to improve that first record Saturday.
11. UTAH 12-9, 3-6 (7)
Last week: 56-52 loss at USC; 73-57 loss at UCLA
This week: Home vs. Stanford, Thursday; home vs. California, Saturday
Continuing the program’s five-year streak of finishing fourth or better in the conference is sliding out of reach. Any hopes of making a sixth straight postseason trip have to be kept alive this week.
12. WASHINGTON 12-11, 2-8 (9)
Last week: 75-72 home loss to Arizona; 87-83 home loss to Arizona State
This week: At Washington State, Sunday
The Huskies have lost seven of eight, six of those by six points or fewer. They’ve battled, but it’s hard to see this ending well.