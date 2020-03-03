Pac-12 men's basketball power rankings: Conference tournament first-round byes not settled yet

Just when it looked like the race for the top four spots in the Pac-12 men’s basketball standings and a bye in the first round of the conference tournament was becoming simplified, it got complicated again.
Stanford and USC, who appeared to be fading out of contention for a bye, got two-game sweeps to climb back in with one week left in the regular season. UCLA, having won seven straight down the stretch, is the only team to have clinched a top-four seed and a berth in the tournament quarterfinals. Oregon, the Arizona schools, USC, Colorado and Stanford are contending for the other three spots.
Here are my final power rankings of the season.
1. OREGON 22-7, 11-5 (Last week: 2)
Last week: 69-54 home win vs. Oregon State
This week: Home vs. California, Thursday; home vs. Stanford, Saturday
Despite some stumbles along the way, Payton Pritchard and the 13th-ranked Ducks look ready for postseason play. This is the ninth straight year that Dana Altman has led Oregon to double-digit conference wins.
2. UCLA 19-11, 12-5 (3)
Last week: 75-72 home win vs. Arizona State; 69-64 home win vs. Arizona
This week: At USC, Saturday
The Bruins just keep rolling while making their statement for a spot in the NCAA tournament. It’s impossible to ignore them now that they have five wins against teams with winning Pac-12 records.
3. ARIZONA STATE 19-10, 10-6 (1)
Last week: 75-72 loss at UCLA; 71-61 loss at USC
This week: Home vs. Washington, Thursday; home vs. Washington State, Saturday
The Sun Devils’ seven-game winning streak got snuffed out on the road. They return home trying to continue building their argument for a third straight NCAA berth.
4. ARIZONA 19-10, 9-7 (4)
Last week: 57-48 loss at USC; 69-64 loss at UCLA
This week: Home vs. Washington State, Thursday; home vs. Washington, Saturday
The inconsistent Wildcats haven’t played their best in the second half of conference play. Arizona, which missed the NCAA tournament last year, hasn’t been left off the bracket two years in a row since 1982-83.
5. USC 21-9, 10-7 (6)
Last week: 57-48 home win vs. Arizona; 71-61 home win vs. Arizona State
This week: Home vs. UCLA, Saturday
The Trojans, jumping on and off the March Madness bubble, have the roller coaster blueprint down. Their last 11 games: won two, lost three, won two, lost two, won two.
6. STANFORD 20-9, 9-7 (7)
Last week: 70-62 home win vs. Utah; 72-64 home win vs. Colorado
You have free articles remaining.
This week: At Oregon State, Thursday; at Oregon, Saturday
The Cardinal were all but out of NCAA contention with five losses in six games but have since won four straight. There’s still work to do, making this week a big one.
7. COLORADO 21-9, 10-7 (5)
Last week: 76-62 loss at California; 72-64 loss at Stanford
This week: At Utah, Saturday
The Buffaloes have picked a bad time to lose three straight after winning five of six. But they’re still solidly in the NCAA field based on their body of work, which includes wins against Dayton, Oregon and Arizona State twice.
8. CALIFORNIA 13-16, 7-9 (11)
Last week: 76-62 home win vs. Colorado; 86-79 overtime home win vs. Utah
This week: At Oregon, Thursday; at Oregon State, Saturday
Who saw three wins in four games coming from the Golden Bears? This is a program, now under first-year head coach Mark Fox, that had five combined Pac-12 victories in the previous two seasons.
9. OREGON STATE 15-13, 5-11 (8)
Last week: 69-54 loss at Oregon
This week: Home vs. Stanford, Thursday; home vs. California, Saturday
That quick two-game winning streak seems far in the rear-view mirror with the results of the past two weeks. The Beavers can salvage their season, but it has to start this week.
10. UTAH 15-14, 6-11 (9)
Last week: 70-62 loss at Stanford; 86-79 overtime loss at California
This week: Home vs. Colorado, Saturday
Another up-and-down team in conference play, the Utes have lost five of six. They’ll finish with their fewest Pac-12 wins in seven years.
11. WASHINGTON STATE 15-14, 6-10 (12)
Last week: 78-74 win at Washington
This week: At Arizona, Thursday; at Arizona State, Saturday
The Cougars probably wouldn’t have picked another place to get their first conference road win of the season. They’ll end up in the bottom half of the standings for the ninth straight season.
12. WASHINGTON 13-16, 3-13 (10)
Last week: 78-74 home loss to Washington State
This week: At Arizona State, Thursday; at Arizona, Saturday
The Huskies are going to go from their best conference record in 35 years (15-3) to possibly their second-worst mark in the last 40. Utah finished winless in Pac-12 road games. Washington has two more chances to get its first.