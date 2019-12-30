Pac-12 men's basketball power rankings: Solid nonconference could mean positive results in March

Pac-12 men’s basketball has taken a big step forward this season. Just how big won’t be known until March 15, almost 11 weeks from now, when the NCAA tournament field is announced.
The conference had three teams make last year’s tournament in Arizona State, Oregon and Washington. It might have only been two had the Ducks not won the Pac-12 tournament.
This year, the top three teams in my initial power rankings have marquee wins to hang their respective hats on. That doesn’t include impressive victories by many of the others. That can only help the conference as a whole.
With a strong presence currently in the NCAA NET rankings, which the NCAA selection committee uses as a tool, all of the Pac-12’s potential bubble teams — including Oregon State — will have numerous chances to build its argument for a spot on the bracket.
Here are my rankings entering the opening week of the conference schedule.
1. OREGON (11-2)
Best win: 71-70 in overtime at No. 12 Michigan
Worst loss: 78-74 to North Carolina at Bahamas
This week: At Colorado, Thursday; at Utah, Saturday
The Ducks, ranked fourth in this week’s AP poll, have already shown they belong among the nation’s best despite again meshing numerous new players into the mix. That’s a scary scene for the rest of the conference considering Dana Altman routinely has his teams playing their best in March.
2. COLORADO (11-2)
Best win: 78-76 in overtime vs. No. 20 Dayton in Chicago
Worst loss: 79-76 at home to Northern Iowa
This week: Home vs. Oregon, Thursday; home vs. Oregon State, Sunday
The Buffaloes, who beat Arizona State in a nonconference game in China last month, are a veteran-heavy squad with all the pieces necessary to stay near the top of the conference standings until the end. The conference schedule gets off to a quick start for the Buffs on Thursday.
3. WASHINGTON (10-3)
Best win: 67-64 vs. No. 6 Baylor in Anchorage
Worst loss: 75-62 to Tennessee in Toronto
This week: Home vs. UCLA, Thursday; home vs. USC, Sunday
The Huskies are leaning on Jaden McDaniels and Isaiah Stewart to carry a heavy load, and the true freshmen haven’t disappointed. The loss to Tennessee seems like an anomaly given the other results.
4. ARIZONA (10-3)
Best win: 90-69 at home vs. Illinois
Worst loss: 70-67 to St. John’s in San Francisco
This week: Home vs. Arizona State, Saturday
This feels like a plus year for the 25th-ranked Wildcats and stellar freshmen Nico Mannion and Zeke Nnaji. Their three close losses (No. 6 Baylor, No. 1 Gonzaga, St. John’s) have come against teams capable of deep NCAA runs.
5. STANFORD (11-2)
Best win: 73-54 vs. Oklahoma in Kansas City
Worst loss: 72-56 at home to No. 3 Kansas
This week: Home vs. California, Thursday
Jerod Hasse and Co. didn’t shy away from a difficult nonconference schedule, which included Oklahoma, No. 11 Butler and Kansas. The Cardinal get a soft open for conference play.
6. ARIZONA STATE (9-4)
Best win: 80-67 vs. St. John’s in Uncasville, Connecticut
Worst loss: 96-56 to St. Mary’s in Phoenix
This week: At Arizona, Saturday
Bobby Hurley likes to chase tough games too, notably No. 19 and reigning national champion Virginia, St. John’s and St. Mary’s. But do the Sun Devils have the roster to return to the Big Dance?
7. UTAH (9-3)
Best win: 69-66 vs. No. 17 Kentucky in Las Vegas
Worst loss: 79-57 loss at Coastal Carolina
This week: Home vs. Oregon State, Thursday; home vs. Oregon, Saturday
This was looking a lot like a rebuilding year for the Utes until they went and beat Kentucky. But three days later they got blown out by No. 13 and undefeated San Diego State in another neutral-site game. The real Utes, please stand up.
8. OREGON STATE (10-2)
Best win: 80-74 at home versus Iowa State
Worst loss: 64-49 at Texas A&M
This week: At Utah, Thursday; at Colorado, Sunday
I thought the Beavers, with veteran leaders and a strong supporting cast, were incapable of a loss like they took in College Station. A top-half conference finish will take some work but is within reach.
9. USC (11-2)
Best win: 70-68 at home vs. LSU
Worst loss: 101-79 to Marquette in Orlando
This week: At Washington State, Thursday; at Washington, Sunday
I’ve been fooled too many times in recent years by what I thought was a Trojans team ready to shine. This group has talent but hasn’t displayed much yet.
10. UCLA (7-6)
Best win: 77-61 at home vs. UC Santa Barbara
Worst loss: 77-74 at home to Cal State Fullerton
This week: At Washington, Thursday; at Washington State, Saturday
The Bruins’ best game might have been a 13-point loss to No. 14 Michigan State in Hawaii. But under first-year head coach Mick Cronin they haven’t shown they’re ready to be a contender.
11. WASHINGTON STATE (9-4)
Best win: 63-54 against New Mexico State in Spokane, Washington
Worst loss: 85-77 at home to Omaha
This week: Home vs. USC, Thursday; home vs. UCLA, Saturday
It’s another uphill battle for new coach Kyle Smith and the Cougars, who enter the conference schedule with a six-game win streak. If they can find a spark, this week’s games are winnable.
12. CALIFORNIA (6-7)
Best win: 87-71 at home against Pepperdine
Worst loss: 64-60 to Boston College in San Francisco
This week: At Stanford, Thursday
The Pac-12’s only team with a losing record looks like it might be fortunate to win one conference game. The Bears won three last year, all in a row, against the Huskies, Cougars and Cardinal.