Pac-12 men's basketball power rankings: Solid nonconference could mean positive results in March

Pac-12 men’s basketball has taken a big step forward this season. Just how big won’t be known until March 15, almost 11 weeks from now, when the NCAA tournament field is announced.

The conference had three teams make last year’s tournament in Arizona State, Oregon and Washington. It might have only been two had the Ducks not won the Pac-12 tournament.

This year, the top three teams in my initial power rankings have marquee wins to hang their respective hats on. That doesn’t include impressive victories by many of the others. That can only help the conference as a whole.

With a strong presence currently in the NCAA NET rankings, which the NCAA selection committee uses as a tool, all of the Pac-12’s potential bubble teams — including Oregon State — will have numerous chances to build its argument for a spot on the bracket.

Here are my rankings entering the opening week of the conference schedule.

1. OREGON (11-2)

Best win: 71-70 in overtime at No. 12 Michigan

Worst loss: 78-74 to North Carolina at Bahamas

This week: At Colorado, Thursday; at Utah, Saturday